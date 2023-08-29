 Skip to content

Greedland update for 29 August 2023

Update V0.7.00b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The [Remove] function cannot be used to remove the upgrade [Recovery] and [Refine] anymore.
  • Initial speed of the Plasma disc has been increased from 200 to 250.
  • Modified certain sound effects.
Future Major Update Preview:

During Steam SHMUP Fest on September 26th, we will post another major update. At that time, we will introduce a brand-new combat mechanism. This will allow different equipment to be combined, creating even more powerful ultimate gear. Furthermore, we will continue to develop additional weapon combinations and upgrade options.

