Update V0.7.00b

The [Remove] function cannot be used to remove the upgrade [Recovery] and [Refine] anymore.

Initial speed of the Plasma disc has been increased from 200 to 250.

Modified certain sound effects.

During Steam SHMUP Fest on September 26th, we will post another major update. At that time, we will introduce a brand-new combat mechanism. This will allow different equipment to be combined, creating even more powerful ultimate gear. Furthermore, we will continue to develop additional weapon combinations and upgrade options.