Share · View all patches · Build 12057636 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 09:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Rewards from the Glorious Armament Reservoir 🤩🎉🤩

Greetings Students,

We would like to congratulate all the students who have participated in the Glorious Armament Reservoir event!

Check it out here: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/Notice/2728

📣 Congratulations students!

VFUN: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/all