We will discuss JR EAST Train Simulator DLC Vol. 8 "Joban Line" live today.

Thank you for playing JR EAST Train Simulator!

In conjunction with the release of the 8th JR East Train Simulator DLC "Joban Line," we will be holding a live YouTube broadcast on Tuesday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m. Japan time to talk passionately about the latest DLC "Joban Line" and the major update.

This time, in addition to the usual members, main line drivers and instructors from the Katsuta Transportation District, who actually work on the Joban Line, are scheduled to participate.

Please come and watch!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2553940/JR_____E5310/

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2111630/view/3640648066056425520?l=english