SRPG Studio 1.286 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.286.
New Features:
- Changed the minimum width and height of "Map Information" to 10. If your game resolution is 640480 and your map chip size is 4848, 14*10 will not leave any blank space on your map. Also, the visual of the unit menu does not collapse.
- The number of event commands available for 'Command' and 'Active Turn in 'Unit Event Settings' has been increased. 'Show Choices', 'Reduce HP', and 'Force Battle' allowed.
- Added "Use message font instead of default in event editor" to "Tools/Options/Expert". If enabled, the event editor uses the default font instead of the message font.
- Added window-mapthirdparts.js to official plugins. The first line of victory conditions is always visible on the map.
- Added calc-itemweight.js which reduces agility when a unit is carrying a weighted item.
- Added eventtrigger-allareareached.js to check if the unit has reached all specified positions.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug when selecting "ID management" in the blank area of Database/Players.
