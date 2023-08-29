 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SRPG Studio update for 29 August 2023

SRPG Studio 1.286 Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12056893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.286.

New Features:

  • Changed the minimum width and height of "Map Information" to 10. If your game resolution is 640480 and your map chip size is 4848, 14*10 will not leave any blank space on your map. Also, the visual of the unit menu does not collapse.
  • The number of event commands available for 'Command' and 'Active Turn in 'Unit Event Settings' has been increased. 'Show Choices', 'Reduce HP', and 'Force Battle' allowed.
  • Added "Use message font instead of default in event editor" to "Tools/Options/Expert". If enabled, the event editor uses the default font instead of the message font.
  • Added window-mapthirdparts.js to official plugins. The first line of victory conditions is always visible on the map.
  • Added calc-itemweight.js which reduces agility when a unit is carrying a weighted item.
  • Added eventtrigger-allareareached.js to check if the unit has reached all specified positions.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug when selecting "ID management" in the blank area of Database/Players.

Changed files in this update

SRPG Studio 共通 Depot 857321
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 日本語 Depot 857322
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 英語 Depot 857323
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 簡体字 Depot 857324
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio スペイン Depot 857325
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio フランス Depot 857326
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio ドイツ Depot 857327
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 繫体字 Depot 857328
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2564220
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link