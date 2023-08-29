 Skip to content

Soul Taker update for 29 August 2023

HotFix Missing Options Borad

Patchnotes via Steam Community

due to a recent update to the new Enum system from Hard Strings, a reference was forgotten for the options board to play its animation. issue is resolved

Changed files in this update

