Toon Toon Racing update for 29 August 2023

NEW HUGE UPDATE VER 2.0!!!!!

Hello drivers!

This is our huge update of Toon Toon Racing to the version 2.0!!
NEWS:
  • Now we have 23 new cars! The new car selection can be found by your prefered racing style; Classic, Adventure, Roadster and Exotics.
  • Added 8 new racing tracks.
  • Added 3 new championships.
  • Added credits in the Settings menu.
  • Added new light effects and filter visual on track scenario.
  • Added random music in each scenario.
  • Now the racing tracks come in 3 versions: day, night and mirror.
FIXES:
  • Suspension, tires and car speed physics receive new adjusts.
  • all tracks received physics to avoid drifting during the race.
  • all tracks received a properly wall collision to enhance your gameplay experience.
  • Stuck cars automatically return to the lane in 1.5 seconds.
  • Removed Sound system selection from gameplay pause.
  • Removed Language system selection from gameplay pause.
  • Removed the old track selection in game menu.
  • Auto respawn adjusted for 1,5 seconds.
