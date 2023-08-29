NEW HUGE UPDATE VER 2.0!!!!!

Hello drivers!

This is our huge update of Toon Toon Racing to the version 2.0!!

Don't forget to let us a Review in our page of Steam, this is really important for us :D

NEWS:

Now we have 23 new cars! The new car selection can be found by your prefered racing style; Classic, Adventure, Roadster and Exotics.

Added 8 new racing tracks.

Added 3 new championships.

Added credits in the Settings menu.

Added new light effects and filter visual on track scenario.

Added random music in each scenario.

Now the racing tracks come in 3 versions: day, night and mirror.

FIXES:

Suspension, tires and car speed physics receive new adjusts.

all tracks received physics to avoid drifting during the race.

all tracks received a properly wall collision to enhance your gameplay experience.

Stuck cars automatically return to the lane in 1.5 seconds.

Removed Sound system selection from gameplay pause.

Removed Language system selection from gameplay pause.

Removed the old track selection in game menu.

Auto respawn adjusted for 1,5 seconds.

https://discord.gg/VyH2RztR24