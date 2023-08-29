NEW HUGE UPDATE VER 2.0!!!!!

Hello drivers!
This is our huge update of Toon Toon Racing to the version 2.0!!
Don't forget to let us a Review in our page of Steam, this is really important for us :D
NEWS:
- Now we have 23 new cars! The new car selection can be found by your prefered racing style; Classic, Adventure, Roadster and Exotics.
- Added 8 new racing tracks.
- Added 3 new championships.
- Added credits in the Settings menu.
- Added new light effects and filter visual on track scenario.
- Added random music in each scenario.
- Now the racing tracks come in 3 versions: day, night and mirror.
FIXES:
- Suspension, tires and car speed physics receive new adjusts.
- all tracks received physics to avoid drifting during the race.
- all tracks received a properly wall collision to enhance your gameplay experience.
- Stuck cars automatically return to the lane in 1.5 seconds.
- Removed Sound system selection from gameplay pause.
- Removed Language system selection from gameplay pause.
- Removed the old track selection in game menu.
- Auto respawn adjusted for 1,5 seconds.
