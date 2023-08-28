 Skip to content

We Might Die Playtest update for 28 August 2023

Unity 2022 LTS Upgrade, Arctic Implosion build, 28 new stat-only mods, DPS meter

Share · View all patches · Build 12052698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 28 new stat-only mods... STRIKE, EDGE, RAGE, STORM, FURY, TSAR, and CHARGE series.
  • A new "Arctic Implosion" build that consists of pairing 4 abilities together to deal massive damage.
  • Quad Grenade is now working as expected
  • We now show a DPS meter in the Mech's HUD.
  • Engine Room, Assembler, and Robot Hub Tier Upgrades, Open/Close Engine Room Door, Tech Tree Upgrade Logic
  • Core Energy batteries in the home ship are now keeping the actual CORE ENERGY value.
  • New type of optimized CREEP blobs now spawn during missions
  • Optimized Shaders and Dissolve effects
  • Big update that upgrades the project to the latest Unity 2022 LTS version (we were on Unity 2021 LTS)

