- 28 new stat-only mods... STRIKE, EDGE, RAGE, STORM, FURY, TSAR, and CHARGE series.
- A new "Arctic Implosion" build that consists of pairing 4 abilities together to deal massive damage.
- Quad Grenade is now working as expected
- We now show a DPS meter in the Mech's HUD.
- Engine Room, Assembler, and Robot Hub Tier Upgrades, Open/Close Engine Room Door, Tech Tree Upgrade Logic
- Core Energy batteries in the home ship are now keeping the actual CORE ENERGY value.
- New type of optimized CREEP blobs now spawn during missions
- Optimized Shaders and Dissolve effects
- Big update that upgrades the project to the latest Unity 2022 LTS version (we were on Unity 2021 LTS)
We Might Die Playtest update for 28 August 2023
Unity 2022 LTS Upgrade, Arctic Implosion build, 28 new stat-only mods, DPS meter
Patchnotes via Steam Community
