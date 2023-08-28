 Skip to content

Heros and Monsters: Idle Clicker Game update for 28 August 2023

Idle Rewards Increase

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Not happy with how much idle rewards you get?

You can now improve this via the Gem Shop,

Max Idle Time and Idle Rewards now have multipliers

