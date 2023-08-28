v1.4.1.0 Experimental
Features
- Campaign Preview V1.5, start a new campaign game!
- Customizable call-in system.
- Crew traits system.
- Vessel variants and target list system.
- Reworked log system.
- Reworked flight model.
- Vessels with supplies will let their crates float so they can be picked up for points.
- Weather effects in campaign.
- Binoculars, use the mouse wheel while zooming to activate them.
Changes
- Crew Menu shows up at start.
- Added x8 options for x16 resource slots.
- Boat should stop if captain is ejected or there is no crew left.
- Captain level effects boat controls.
Polish & Bug Fixes
- Boat Customization screen improvements.
- Surfaced submarines can now be hit.
- Bases can no longer repair/develop during landings.
- Camera movement calculation fixes.
Note: Full v1.4.1 changelog will be posted on stable release.
Changed depots in experimental branch