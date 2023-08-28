 Skip to content

Boat Crew update for 28 August 2023

v1.4.1.0 Experimental

Build 12052114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v1.4.1.0 Experimental

Features
  • Campaign Preview V1.5, start a new campaign game!
  • Customizable call-in system.
  • Crew traits system.
  • Vessel variants and target list system.
  • Reworked log system.
  • Reworked flight model.
  • Vessels with supplies will let their crates float so they can be picked up for points.
  • Weather effects in campaign.
  • Binoculars, use the mouse wheel while zooming to activate them.
Changes
  • Crew Menu shows up at start.
  • Added x8 options for x16 resource slots.
  • Boat should stop if captain is ejected or there is no crew left.
  • Captain level effects boat controls.
Polish & Bug Fixes
  • Boat Customization screen improvements.
  • Surfaced submarines can now be hit.
  • Bases can no longer repair/develop during landings.
  • Camera movement calculation fixes.

Note: Full v1.4.1 changelog will be posted on stable release.

