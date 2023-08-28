Hey everyone! Stable 3.7.2 is here! Plasma! Along with the past 6 months of fixes, additions and changes from the alpha builds. Thankyou testers! Most discussion involving plasma will happen on the discord so I encourage you to go there. Please remember that this has been in closed testing for weeks and the values and numbers are what they are meant to be to fit into its intended role. Information about the plasma system is in the notes. Thanks and enjoy!

Notes: 3.7.2 stable notes