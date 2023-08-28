 Skip to content

One Life Clicker update for 28 August 2023

Update 1.02

Build 12051652

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed diamonds drop rate formula. Now it makes more sense to farm diamonds at the highest possible level.

  2. Added option to turn on/off auto level change when all enemies are defeated.

  3. Changed player attack logic. Now its timer is reseted with every defeated enemy or level change.

  4. Fixed game end achievements

