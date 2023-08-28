Quality of Life, Balances, Fixes, and Quality of Death Update

Dear Generals,
Thanks for freeing the eastern half of America, along with Montreal and its surrounding boroughs. As thanks, we offer version 0.86b, which brings with it a bunch of QoL changes, fixes, and balances. Read on:
Quality of Life:
- Added floor mark for destruction and/or protected
- Hitting ESC now closes game options.
- Hitting ESC from main menu now correctly closes the game.
- Clicking off of the Militia view now closes its window.
- Modified the Log to be in front of the ADD TO MILITIA window and added keyword colors to the text.
- Log icon now flashes when a round is complete, whenever there's new information.
- New table probability icon now on the the bottom of the ADD TO MILITIA window to tell you which modifier is currently “in effect”.
- Added commas to boss health and total damage.
- The game now remembers fullscreen preference and size and position of window.
Fixes:
- Cloning Chamber now reports correctly in the log.
- Captain Flag now shows the correct log message.
- Fixed the Phoenix to do what its description says, rather than murdering random units.
- Medkit will not trigger if the boss is already dead.
- Fixed a bug with the probability table affecting the Tower of Retribution's selections.
- Fixed typos in some boss bios.
- Fixed Engineer description text.
- IAO and EMP now function properly in scenarios involving multiple instances of each. *Note that even if you have multiple IAOs or EMPs on the field, you are still limited to using that ability only once per round.
- Rephrased Rat Squad text to be more ratty.
Balancing:
- Panther now deals 2x damage for each terrain.
- Captain Flag now grants 5x instead of 7x damage.
- Hustle Goblin gains +2 Base Damage instead of +1.
- Succubus now adds to boss’s damage if the player is 4+ health instead of 6.
- Fixed a bug where Bookshelves and Altars were killing other units randomly.
- Probability modifiers will no longer trigger when the boss dies, except for the Tax Accountant because they have forms to file.
