Don Duality update for 28 August 2023

Don Duality | Steam Strategy Fest

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Buongiorno, signore e signori,

We are happy to announce that we are participating in the Steam Strategy Fest on August 28th, 10:00 AM (PDT)!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2247570/Don_Duality/

Thank you very much for this opportunity!

And there's some exciting news on the way, so keep tuned!
Don't forget that the game is now on sale with a sweet 15% discount!

About the game

Don Duality is a thrilling chaos management game that challenges players to manage a dual life of crime and entrepreneurship. Build a criminal empire by sending your gangsters to collect debts, rob banks, and steal valuables. Use the money earned to launder it in your legitimate business establishment. As a restaurant owner, hire and train staff, and upgrade the facilities to attract more customers.

However, balancing both lives won't be easy, as criminal activities will attract unwanted attention from law enforcement. Make strategic decisions and weigh the risks carefully as you navigate the dangerous world of organized crime and business. Can you handle the duality of running a successful restaurant and leading a criminal syndicate? Wishlist Don Duality and find out!

Join us on social media to stay updated on the latest news and events in Don Duality!

Changed depots in beta branch

