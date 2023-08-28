-Added hotfix for missing engine.exe.
You should start seeing a redirect to the "Purchase page" for the game engine, versus missing exe error.
General Staff: Black Powder Battle Designer Bundle update for 28 August 2023
Update 4.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
