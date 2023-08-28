A.V.A Global HOTFIX Announcement (Finished)

Mercenaries!
================
The servers are now up and running!
The hotfix will be in process in the below schedule.
[Hotfix Schedule]
Universal Time (UTC): 2023. 08. 28, 07: 30 AM ~ 2023. 08. 28, 08: 40 AM
*Please note that the updated schedule may be subject to change.
===============
We found a bug in Skin Combination System, and it is fixed.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
We've prepared a hotfix coupon for all users today.
With this coupon, you can get MK.3A2 Red wine *1 as a reward.
Enjoy a lively weekend with the unique gift we prepared for you.
Click the coupon icon on the top right of the game lobby and type:
VLRTMVKFDNJF
[Reward]
- Combination Box*10
[The coupon can be redeemed during this schedule]
-Time (UTC) 2023. 08. 28, 08:00 am ~ 2023. 08. 29, 06:00 am
*Please note that we will distribute 870 Blue Dragoon for whom has a problem with this skin in the Skin Combination System in 3 business days.
==================================================
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Your AVA Operations Team
