A.V.A Global HOTFIX Announcement (Finished)

Mercenaries!

================

The servers are now up and running!

The hotfix will be in process in the below schedule.

[Hotfix Schedule]

Universal Time (UTC): 2023. 08. 28, 07: 30 AM ~ 2023. 08. 28, 08: 40 AM

*Please note that the updated schedule may be subject to change.

===============

We found a bug in Skin Combination System, and it is fixed.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

We've prepared a hotfix coupon for all users today.

With this coupon, you can get MK.3A2 Red wine *1 as a reward.

Enjoy a lively weekend with the unique gift we prepared for you.

Click the coupon icon on the top right of the game lobby and type:

VLRTMVKFDNJF

[Reward]

Combination Box*10

[The coupon can be redeemed during this schedule]

-Time (UTC) 2023. 08. 28, 08:00 am ~ 2023. 08. 29, 06:00 am

*Please note that we will distribute 870 Blue Dragoon for whom has a problem with this skin in the Skin Combination System in 3 business days.

==================================================

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Your AVA Operations Team