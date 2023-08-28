Hotfix 1.5.17 (cummulative since 1.11.17)

We did not update Rail Route: Story of Jozic for some time as we were focused on the new game elements in Rail Route. Now it is the time to catch up and showcase the new UI to all our players!
Comprehensive list of changes since 1.11.17
NEW: Added 'Stop' and 'Run' commands to the train controls
NEW: Added a display of the train's experience points in the train bottom bar
NEW: Added hold button and replaced train stop start and tutorial skip buttons with it
NEW: Added individual rebindable keybinds for various ingame actions
NEW: Added ingame UI elements like info panels, context panels, bottom bars and other new UI
NEW: Added keybind for selecting first upcomming train
NEW: Added keybind for system upgrades button
NEW: Added option to station info panels to toggle showing train name popups
NEW: Added reject contract and contract info buttons to contract modification info panel
NEW: Added reset binding override button to currently overridden actions in options menu
NEW: Added scrollbar to info panels section on sides when infopanels are overflowing
NEW: Added station color configuration to new on board configuration panel
NEW: Configure Station is now a focus view
NEW: Context actions keybinds hint are being shown above bottom bar instead on it
NEW: Display precise transfer time of trial train between stations for easier schedule modifications
NEW: Edit contract's schedule button in the active contracts panel
NEW: Existing tracks are upgraded to built track speed when part of the connector
NEW: Focus view for Offered Contract
NEW: Keep station info panel in position close to sign after station sign clicked
NEW: One-off contracts can be configured to arrive later when accepted but further modifications to their schedule are forbidden
NEW: Other trains can be selected in focus view
NEW: Player configuration for Default secondary action (Do nothing, Bulldoze, Toggle action wheel) and Empty space secondary action (Do nothing, Activate Bulldozing tool, Close Construction)
NEW: Preferred bulldozing action for connections (bulldoze whole / bulldoze section) can be configured
NEW: Primary action rotates signal of the same type as currently selected
NEW: Recurrent InterCities are an Upgrade for 5 green points
NEW: Show keybind hint for configure acton on bottom bar
NEW: Signal deallocate action in the building mode
NEW: Sink and Coach yard icons in the train bottom bar to indicate the leave place once the train schedule is finished
NEW: Station Info Panel is closed if not moved from initial position upon 2nd station sign click
NEW: Station info panels contains timetable modification controls in Contract Focus View
NEW: Time offset in Station Timeline can be set as default for next panels that will be opened
NEW: Time shifting for offered contract
NEW: Train alert for trains stopped by user
NEW: Train finished & reverse sounds
NEW: Train reward visibility checkbox in the gameplay options page
NEW: When Trial train is finished, info panel is shown to accept / decline contract
UPDATE: 'Empty hand' state in Construction for existing elements modification
UPDATE: Active contract schedule edited in the Contract Focus View
UPDATE: Added "N" as default keybind for toggle buy tool on keyboard
UPDATE: Added current time above indicator line in station info panel timeline
UPDATE: Added new button style and improved existing buttons visuals
UPDATE: Added scroll area to interface configuration panel for lower resolution displays
UPDATE: Adjust contract visit subTask will highlight the station visit view instead of the platforms toggle once collapsed
UPDATE: All Upgrades for Overview panel removed and unlocked by default
UPDATE: Allow duplicate bindings and inform user of duplicates when rebinding
UPDATE: Allow to clear a switch via secondary (right mouse) action if allocated (same as tracks)
UPDATE: Animated score icon instead of entire panel when Rush Hour wave completes
UPDATE: Assigned the same state colors from new UI buttons to old UI buttons
UPDATE: Average speed in focus view is being animated upon change
UPDATE: Better position average speed indicator in focus view
UPDATE: Better tooltip for binding build buttons
UPDATE: Better visual representation of platform number in station visits
UPDATE: Better zoom for focus view to not have the route below left panels
UPDATE: Bigger System Upgrades panel
UPDATE: Bigger track lines in focus view
UPDATE: Building on allocated tracks possible (with Signalling Safety off)
UPDATE: Buy mode can be toggled off by secondary action (RMB)
UPDATE: Change close icon on station info panel - x sign instead of bin, no red color
UPDATE: Changed all old UI to use new colors
UPDATE: Changed highlighted single stop in train bottom bar to match other highlighted stop visuals
UPDATE: Clicking upcomming train item now shows train bottom bar for that train
UPDATE: Connections' speed can be updated even when there is a track item in your hand
UPDATE: Construction mode switched off when main menu opened
UPDATE: Contract.OwningStation introduced, contracts generated for stations where free slot still available. Contract limit adjusted to 2 per station & More Contract... upgrades unlock 3/4/6 contracts per station
UPDATE: Controls hints added for train (configure & reverse) and route destination (cycle paths)
UPDATE: Default Configure Keybind - middle mouse with alternative 'V'
UPDATE: Display last run's time & average speed in Contract Focus View instead of trial run's
UPDATE: Do not display grid in editor when not building
UPDATE: Expected speed of contracts adjusted to be reachable on short distances (e. g. can not reach avg greater than 60 km/h on 1 km distance because of timetable rounding)
UPDATE: Finished schedule icons in the train bottom bar will be shown always and highlighted once a train has to leave
UPDATE: From, mandatory and to stations no longer clickable in active contracts panel
UPDATE: Game mode description text added to map selection pages
UPDATE: General bottom bar will automatically be shown instead of the train bottom bar once the selected train is disposed.
UPDATE: General bottom bar will be shown instead of the train bottom bar if was active in the check incoming trains task in the tutorial to prevent confusion
UPDATE: Ghost color for unable to build state changed to brighter one (was too dim)
UPDATE: Grid changes color to red when in Bulldoze mode
UPDATE: Grid not displayed in 'empty hand' state
UPDATE: Hidden left and right buttons on train bottom bar for single leg trains as they are unused
UPDATE: Highlight & animate edited train stop indicator in focus view
UPDATE: Improved hold button visuals to better differentiate it from normal buttons
UPDATE: Improved spacing on station stops in focus view
UPDATE: Info panels are added to the other side when the prefered spawn location is full
UPDATE: Info panels on board expand to bottom instead of top when settings are clicked
UPDATE: Last selected building item has special highlight when empty hand is selected
UPDATE: Localizations (de: achievements, ui; en: ui; nl: ui; no: ui; ru: ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (de: ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (en: ui; nl: ui; ru: ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (it: all; zh-Hans: all; cs: research; ru: research, ui; nl: ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (it: research, tutorials, ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: achievements, tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: tutorials, ui; de: ui; no: ui; ru: ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: all)
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: research, tutorials, ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: research, tutorials, ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: research, tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: research, tutorials, ui; no: ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: ui; no: ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (no: ui; zh-Hans: ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (pt: ui; ru: ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (ru: research, ui; de: ui; nl: ui; no: ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (sv: ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (zh-Hans: ui)
UPDATE: Locked station info panels on board dont show time offset slider on hover
UPDATE: Log station when topology search from it takes more than 10 seconds (for troubleshooting purpose)
UPDATE: Made border of "ticket" panels lighter and added gradient shadow
UPDATE: Made checkbox border color lighter
UPDATE: Made overview panel toggleable and disabled by default
UPDATE: Make average speed draggable
UPDATE: Manual signal security upgrade renamed to Signalling safety
UPDATE: Max distance of coach yard from station enlarged to be always buildable where it was even after proximity algorithm change
UPDATE: Middle-click & mouse wheel now have different binding icons
UPDATE: Modification of platform possible also for trains waiting or already running if station visit not happened yet
UPDATE: More visible track network in focus view
UPDATE: Mouse middle click icon was update to be more clear (!817)
UPDATE: Mouse scroll icon was updated
UPDATE: Moved configuration panel close button to top right of panel
UPDATE: Moved existing detail panels to configuration panels
UPDATE: Narrations repeat time changed from 5 seconds to 30 seconds (!804)
UPDATE: New sprites for joystick button press L and R
UPDATE: Offered contract icon sorting order has been changed so the icon is above station sign if overlapped with
UPDATE: One-way contracts (to and from coach yard) generation turned off - were replaced by multi-leg contracts
UPDATE: Order of displaying previous and pre-previous cycles in the cycle report panel has been swapped
UPDATE: Overview panel properly display highlighted and selected trains
UPDATE: Platform button icon & tooltip in editor updated to be more understandable.
UPDATE: Platforms selection for offered contract
UPDATE: Prevented station configuration focus view from opening for stations without any platforms (sign only)
UPDATE: Randomization of expected average speed removed for freight, recurrent IC, commuter & regional contracts. Max train speed used instead to simplify contract selection. Reward adjusted to compensate.
UPDATE: Removed pin info panel functionality as panels are now always pinned
UPDATE: Replaced node / station selector right click to clear with dedicated ui button
UPDATE: Replaced old automated contracts manager panel with new configuration panel
UPDATE: Research points on the top can be clicked to open the system upgrades menu
UPDATE: Reward for one-off single-leg contracts no more comprises red point; contracs offer twice as money instead
UPDATE: Reward for single-leg IC contracts no more comprises red point if expected speed is above 100 km/h
UPDATE: Reward for urban transit contracts no more comprises green point
UPDATE: Reward for urban transit contracts no more dependent on average speed, only on number of unique stations. Max speed reduced to compensate & freigh train max speed reduced as well to balance.
UPDATE: Scale slider of Station info panel is interactable only on board now
UPDATE: Scaling specification in the station info panel will be shown only on board
UPDATE: Secondary action (RMB) closes bulldozing
UPDATE: Secondary action over a train can cancel the train reverse command
UPDATE: Select object updated to match new UI style
UPDATE: Select upgrade subtask in tutorial will give you a hint for in which page is the upgrade can be found
UPDATE: Show connectors to tracks for average speed indicators
UPDATE: Signal's 'change type' actions removed from 'empty hand' state, now signals are upgraded/downgraded by building one over another.
UPDATE: Station Colors are unlocked by default and are not an Upgrade anymore
UPDATE: Station Info Panel is being created at initial hover scale
UPDATE: Station Info Panel is scaled to zoom on hover
UPDATE: Station configuration panel elements replaced with new UI variants
UPDATE: Station selector selected station shows as station sign visual
UPDATE: Station visit panels will expand/collapse on mouse enter/exit
UPDATE: Story Of Jozic's chapters that are related to getting red experience point have been removed as the basic track upgrade is no longer requires red points to be unlocked.
UPDATE: Subtask hint will be shown for only the first station info panel in the prepare for new contract task in tutorial to prevent confusion
UPDATE: The design of the settings section of the station info panel has been updated (!820)
UPDATE: Timetable times rounding & average speed computation explained in Offered Contract dialog. (I.e. why contract average speed is lower than trial train average speed). Hint how to improve avg speed added.
UPDATE: Track Lines thicker in focus view
UPDATE: Train bottom bar shows selected train in map editor
UPDATE: Train label positioning & sizing improved
UPDATE: Train number no longer shown in station info panel timeline on selected trains
UPDATE: Train popup on info panel is shown only for very hovered train in the panel
UPDATE: Train reward icons are no longer shown in Rush hour mode
UPDATE: Train that is being modified is highlighted in station info panel timeline
UPDATE: Train timeline is showing times
UPDATE: Tunnel speed can be upgraded with track items selected (rather than with signal & sensor items)
UPDATE: Unbound gamepad pause binding and added cycle time speeds backwards
UPDATE: Unlock new station task in the tutorial will have a contract generated right away to decrease the wait time
UPDATE: Upcomming trains on bottom bar show station of arrival and are clickable
UPDATE: Urban trains rewards per station increased significantly
UPDATE: Waiting train icon tooltip will show only when it's hovered
UPDATE: When editing schedule, edited station visit (yellow strip) in timeline stays centered (timeline moves instead of visit)
REFACTORING: Automatic routing tutorial now is using the new tasks system
REFACTORING: Removed stop&reverse and wait&reverse upgrades, wait&reverse is the default. Loco is colored yellow when train is supposed to be reversed. Added reverse animation.
PERF: FPS drop occured when modifying contracts with many stops
PERF: Station Timeline optimized
PERF: Very low FPS when many waiting train icons for trains with ANY platform
FIX: 'Stopped by user' train alert was not cleared when train was restarted
FIX: Accept contract chapter in the tutorial was breaking the contract focus view
FIX: Actions with keybinds would still fire while typing in some input fields
FIX: Active build button was not centered on bottom bar
FIX: Active contracts button in general button bar not being shown on first time the game opened
FIX: Adjust active contract button was shown on train bottom bar in timetable and rush hour mode
FIX: After station sign click, size of station timetable were not preserved
FIX: All tunnels built at once shared the recent displayed connector. Caused loading error if building ended with impossible connector.
FIX: Attempting to drop a station sign when grabbed would do nothing
FIX: Auto scroll to current destination in timetable adjustments panel could cause interactions to be misaligned from destinations
FIX: Autoblock had insufficient identification in save&load process leading to clashes and errors
FIX: Automation button being activated after going back from wakefield to prague in the tutorial
FIX: Bindings for time controls conflicted with build button bindings when in buy mode
FIX: Black box left over for a second after bulldozing or moving station sign
FIX: Build button was not shown in system upgrade tutorials
FIX: Building inside one occupied track was possible, resulting in train unable to move
FIX: Buttons with hover scale effect got stuck mid animation when clicked
FIX: Buy button could cause a game crash
FIX: Buy button on offered contract view opened build instead of buy
FIX: Camera movement with keys stopped working after closing configuration panel with button
FIX: Changed station colors where not applied on game load and changing track speed colors didnt update colors on loaded level immidiatly
FIX: Clicking button with navigation active would not reselect the button after
FIX: Coach yard icon shown in the contract bottom bar
FIX: Color picker would not stop following mouse upon releasing button
FIX: Configure action did not open Tunnel detail to change its length in Editor
FIX: Connector for contract leg was not found if platform indicator was placed on grid cell edge
FIX: Connector for track & contract leg was not found along a prebuilt track crossing a wall
FIX: Construction cursor were scaling with zoom from wrong pivot
FIX: Construction mouse lightning were broken
FIX: Contract accept was not available in Focus View
FIX: Contract modification button tooltip had extra new line
FIX: Contract schedule in bottom bar was not updated when active contract was edited.
FIX: Created station info panel after clicking station sign was overlapping station sign
FIX: Displayed platforms settings in Station Timeline were not saved&loaded
FIX: Each trial leg accumulated to fulfilled count
FIX: Edit contract button has the wrong tooltip and is active in the panel header
FIX: Error thrown when clicking adjust contract button on one-time freight train
FIX: Error when trying to get previous or next instance of train in timetable map for train bottom bar
FIX: Game over modal was not navigatable with controller
FIX: Game with FirstTimePlayer flag reset but without any saves failed to load
FIX: Generic modal sizing did not match its displayed text
FIX: Grid were visible at the start of game after being in editor previously
FIX: Handling of possible NRE when unbinding virtual cursor
FIX: In Editor, building an tunnel under a wall (straight connector) failed when the tunnel was almost vertical
FIX: Incorrect tooltip on train bottom bar start train buttton
FIX: Incorrect train name spacing and reward icons went off screen on train bottom bar
FIX: Info panel backgrounds where not masked properly
FIX: Info panels scrollbar was hidden in narrow windowed mode
FIX: Intermission highlight didnt look the same as train stop highlight
FIX: Irrelevant buttons were shown on bottom bar for a split second when selecting a train
FIX: It was not possible to bulldoze a short track between two signals.
FIX: It was not possible to edit schedule of contract over hour - already due run was selected for editing
FIX: It was not possible to reach max reward even with fastest tracks & no obstacles en route.
FIX: It was possible to build a track over an existing unconnected coach yard, but the result was buggy. Building prevented, coach yard can be only at beginning or end of an connector.
FIX: It was possible to bulldoze section of a platform
FIX: Keybind hints where shown as text for other input device then current if no binding existed for current input device
FIX: Last selected building item button visuals not always in the correct state
FIX: Loaded game stopped when first train departed from its last destination if 'Run trial' action was executed from Editor before
FIX: Loading of map failed if a coach yard was left orphaned when map saved. Deleting of such coach yard caused error as well
FIX: Locked station info panels had wrong collider
FIX: Manually stopped train resumed moving after save & load
FIX: Map would appear black after loading another map while create new map screen is shown
FIX: Missing text highlights in cycle report
FIX: Money was overflown when amount reached 2,147,483,647
FIX: Mouse pointer was not reenabled after modal was shown during story when using a gamepad
FIX: Navigation highlighter was destroyed when loading a map
FIX: Next stop highlights on train bottom bar where not working on trial trains
FIX: Non functional build button for platforms was shown in editor
FIX: North/south sink labels next to sink toggles were greyed out in Editor's Stations panel
FIX: OccupiedSegmentEntered event was wrongly triggered & penalty was charged when train was reused
FIX: Offered contract bottom bar with contract times was displayed for active contract editing
FIX: Offered contract icon and station info panel timeline visit train name popup had incorrect sorting orders
FIX: Offered contract icons showed under board elements interfering in their functionality
FIX: Offered urban contracts was incorrectly displayed in Offered Contracts panel, could not be rejected & caused all other contracts not to be displayed
FIX: On-hover timeline was not displayed in timetable mode
FIX: One-Time ICs claimed to provide red experience points, but they do not anymore
FIX: Opening Contract Focus View from Active Contracts panel in Contract Focus View was causing errors
FIX: Overview panel was visible in focus view
FIX: Parts of research could be seen on parts of info panels
FIX: Parts of station info panels would show trough configuration panel backgrounds
FIX: Platforms buttons in the train overview panel were not blinking and all buttons were activated
FIX: Previously selected train was not always deselected when a new train was selected
FIX: Rebinding some build buttons would switch to the previously bound button directly after binding
FIX: Recurrent IC contracts were generated even if only one-off IC contracts unlocked in map (via Editor)
FIX: Rejecting train that is on board would leave behind train bottom bar
FIX: Reuse icon displayed over former (already bulldozed) Coach Yard position where previous leg train was stabled before.
FIX: Reverse and Adjust timetable buttons on train bottom bar did not listen to shown keybind
FIX: Reward icon color was not getting changed when the reward is lost
FIX: Rewards icon position on platform was not being changed when the train platform was changed in schedule
FIX: Right click in AutoBlock only set train to reverse once stopped; second click did not reset that flag
FIX: Routing tutorial failed to finish when train was reversed before being instructed to do so
FIX: Save game modal didnt always show existing save if only 1 existed
FIX: Saving default time offset of station info panel affected other currently opened panels of the same station
FIX: Scaling with zoom did not produce equal results for various screen resolutions / window sizes
FIX: Score from previously played timetable map was pre-set into subsequently created timetable map
FIX: Scrollbar had incorrect colors setup
FIX: Selected building item name had incorrect background size for displayed text
FIX: Selected building item name had incorrect background size for displayed text
FIX: Selected train did not remain selected when focus view is closed
FIX: Selecting different train in editor station info panel timeline would not deselect previous train
FIX: Signal built on originally empty platform end could not be deleted after save&load
FIX: Signal light was visible for a second after moving or bulldozing signal
FIX: Slider handle still animated when slider was non interactable
FIX: Some items from the contract view were not destroyed when fast switching the platforms
FIX: Some menu pages did not reenable navigation on correct elements when switching pages or opening menu
FIX: Station Info Panel disappeared after Focus Views
FIX: Station info panel scale settings where not saved
FIX: Station info panel timeline train highlight out of panel when train with 2 stops on the same station was selected
FIX: Station info panel timeline visit highlights could show outside of panel
FIX: Station info panel train labels overlapped research panel
FIX: Station info panel with adjusted scale shown on station sign hover would not show in correct position
FIX: Station info panels could be shown in Rush Hour maps
FIX: Station info panels on sides did not update colors when station color was changed
FIX: Station info panels were not being loaded with the same order they were saved in.
FIX: Station sign could be duplicated when quickly grabbing the station sign after placing it
FIX: Station sign were performing click action even when active selection for station
FIX: Station signs didnt animate on when buying a station
FIX: Station timetables were loaded on wrong position
FIX: Station topology was wrongly computed if platform was directly connected to an Auto Block
FIX: Station were not selected for the configuration properly
FIX: Steam playtime tracking was not resumed after main menu shown
FIX: Switch connection changed after joining one of the connected tracks with other track (e. g. after other switch removal)
FIX: The button X on gamepad was conflicting between accepting the contract in focus view and opening the build mode
FIX: Time control bindings stopped working when closing system upgrades with toggle button
FIX: Time could overlap buttons above bottom bar on large UI scales
FIX: Time panel were underneath the Overview after contract acceptance
FIX: Timetable and Rush Hour trains did not work in train bottom bar
FIX: Timetable map gave 10 more points per correct stop each replay
FIX: Timetable was not re-sorted when train schedule was changed (but only after some other train was added). Could cause late dispatching.
FIX: Toggles in Station configuration view had wrong tooltips
FIX: Track was not highlighted for modification so bulldozing was not possible if one of its endpoints was missing due to some previous error
FIX: Train alerts not being shown directly after game load
FIX: Train alerts where shown under bottom bar
FIX: Train in AutoBlock was not set to reverse once stopped by right click if AutoBlock segment was hovered before train entered it
FIX: Train instance number and previous/next instance buttons were visible in the train bottom bar
FIX: Train name popup on side station info panels would show above system upgrades menu
FIX: Train reward icon was shown overtop info panels on board
FIX: Train rewards in the bottom bar were visible in Rush hour and Timetable modes
FIX: Train schedule did not fit properly in train bottom bar
FIX: Train state 'Contract Rejected' wrongly shown in timetable
FIX: Train stop in train bottom bar schedule had black time text when station has yellow sign
FIX: Train waiting note narration in the wakefield chapter in the tutorial is being played directly after loading the map
FIX: Trains already in selected state were not highlighted in station info panel when panel is created
FIX: Trains scheduled in the future could not be selected in the station info panel timeline
FIX: Tunnel stays highlighted after closing the construction wheel
FIX: Tunnel was grabbable and its grabbing caused errors
FIX: Tutorial instructions (subtasks) hints close to right border were not displayed completely
FIX: Typo in 'through'
FIX: Unable to deselect train in station info when selected in offered contract focus view
FIX: Unable to load saves containing saved NotificationInfoPanel
FIX: Upcoming train in general bottom bar not being shown properly
FIX: Upcoming train items had incorrect size until they where hovered over
FIX: Upcomming train remained highlighted after upcomming train bottom bar was closed
FIX: Urban Transit contracts were not generated
FIX: Urban contracts were not generated
FIX: Urban trains were not disabled in Automated Contract Manager before unlocked
FIX: Various UI Elements where visibile on the map when a Rush Hour wave completion screen was shown
FIX: Waiting train icon timeout circle not being shown after opening and closing the build mode
FIX: Waiting train icons and offered contract icons were hidden in construction mode and not in buy mode
FIX: When editing active contract schedule, stop period (yellow strips) were not shown
FIX: Wrong Tooltip was at "Stopped by operator"
FIX: Wrong hint to accept more contracts was shown in timetable
FIX: Zoom in Camera MoveToBounds were wrongly calculated
FIX: `Select platform` was displayed over selected platform in Station Visit View
FIX: buttons in focus view would be pressed twice when clicking with controller
