Hotfix 1.5.17 (cummulative since 1.11.17)

We did not update Rail Route: Story of Jozic for some time as we were focused on the new game elements in Rail Route. Now it is the time to catch up and showcase the new UI to all our players!

Comprehensive list of changes since 1.11.17

NEW: Added 'Stop' and 'Run' commands to the train controls NEW: Added a display of the train's experience points in the train bottom bar NEW: Added hold button and replaced train stop start and tutorial skip buttons with it NEW: Added individual rebindable keybinds for various ingame actions NEW: Added ingame UI elements like info panels, context panels, bottom bars and other new UI NEW: Added keybind for selecting first upcomming train NEW: Added keybind for system upgrades button NEW: Added option to station info panels to toggle showing train name popups NEW: Added reject contract and contract info buttons to contract modification info panel NEW: Added reset binding override button to currently overridden actions in options menu NEW: Added scrollbar to info panels section on sides when infopanels are overflowing NEW: Added station color configuration to new on board configuration panel NEW: Configure Station is now a focus view NEW: Context actions keybinds hint are being shown above bottom bar instead on it NEW: Display precise transfer time of trial train between stations for easier schedule modifications NEW: Edit contract's schedule button in the active contracts panel NEW: Existing tracks are upgraded to built track speed when part of the connector NEW: Focus view for Offered Contract NEW: Keep station info panel in position close to sign after station sign clicked NEW: One-off contracts can be configured to arrive later when accepted but further modifications to their schedule are forbidden NEW: Other trains can be selected in focus view NEW: Player configuration for Default secondary action (Do nothing, Bulldoze, Toggle action wheel) and Empty space secondary action (Do nothing, Activate Bulldozing tool, Close Construction) NEW: Preferred bulldozing action for connections (bulldoze whole / bulldoze section) can be configured NEW: Primary action rotates signal of the same type as currently selected NEW: Recurrent InterCities are an Upgrade for 5 green points NEW: Show keybind hint for configure acton on bottom bar NEW: Signal deallocate action in the building mode NEW: Sink and Coach yard icons in the train bottom bar to indicate the leave place once the train schedule is finished NEW: Station Info Panel is closed if not moved from initial position upon 2nd station sign click NEW: Station info panels contains timetable modification controls in Contract Focus View NEW: Time offset in Station Timeline can be set as default for next panels that will be opened NEW: Time shifting for offered contract NEW: Train alert for trains stopped by user NEW: Train finished & reverse sounds NEW: Train reward visibility checkbox in the gameplay options page NEW: When Trial train is finished, info panel is shown to accept / decline contract UPDATE: 'Empty hand' state in Construction for existing elements modification UPDATE: Active contract schedule edited in the Contract Focus View UPDATE: Added "N" as default keybind for toggle buy tool on keyboard UPDATE: Added current time above indicator line in station info panel timeline UPDATE: Added new button style and improved existing buttons visuals UPDATE: Added scroll area to interface configuration panel for lower resolution displays UPDATE: Adjust contract visit subTask will highlight the station visit view instead of the platforms toggle once collapsed UPDATE: All Upgrades for Overview panel removed and unlocked by default UPDATE: Allow duplicate bindings and inform user of duplicates when rebinding UPDATE: Allow to clear a switch via secondary (right mouse) action if allocated (same as tracks) UPDATE: Animated score icon instead of entire panel when Rush Hour wave completes UPDATE: Assigned the same state colors from new UI buttons to old UI buttons UPDATE: Average speed in focus view is being animated upon change UPDATE: Better position average speed indicator in focus view UPDATE: Better tooltip for binding build buttons UPDATE: Better visual representation of platform number in station visits UPDATE: Better zoom for focus view to not have the route below left panels UPDATE: Bigger System Upgrades panel UPDATE: Bigger track lines in focus view UPDATE: Building on allocated tracks possible (with Signalling Safety off) UPDATE: Buy mode can be toggled off by secondary action (RMB) UPDATE: Change close icon on station info panel - x sign instead of bin, no red color UPDATE: Changed all old UI to use new colors UPDATE: Changed highlighted single stop in train bottom bar to match other highlighted stop visuals UPDATE: Clicking upcomming train item now shows train bottom bar for that train UPDATE: Connections' speed can be updated even when there is a track item in your hand UPDATE: Construction mode switched off when main menu opened UPDATE: Contract.OwningStation introduced, contracts generated for stations where free slot still available. Contract limit adjusted to 2 per station & More Contract... upgrades unlock 3/4/6 contracts per station UPDATE: Controls hints added for train (configure & reverse) and route destination (cycle paths) UPDATE: Default Configure Keybind - middle mouse with alternative 'V' UPDATE: Display last run's time & average speed in Contract Focus View instead of trial run's UPDATE: Do not display grid in editor when not building UPDATE: Expected speed of contracts adjusted to be reachable on short distances (e. g. can not reach avg greater than 60 km/h on 1 km distance because of timetable rounding) UPDATE: Finished schedule icons in the train bottom bar will be shown always and highlighted once a train has to leave UPDATE: From, mandatory and to stations no longer clickable in active contracts panel UPDATE: Game mode description text added to map selection pages UPDATE: General bottom bar will automatically be shown instead of the train bottom bar once the selected train is disposed. UPDATE: General bottom bar will be shown instead of the train bottom bar if was active in the check incoming trains task in the tutorial to prevent confusion UPDATE: Ghost color for unable to build state changed to brighter one (was too dim) UPDATE: Grid changes color to red when in Bulldoze mode UPDATE: Grid not displayed in 'empty hand' state UPDATE: Hidden left and right buttons on train bottom bar for single leg trains as they are unused UPDATE: Highlight & animate edited train stop indicator in focus view UPDATE: Improved hold button visuals to better differentiate it from normal buttons UPDATE: Improved spacing on station stops in focus view UPDATE: Info panels are added to the other side when the prefered spawn location is full UPDATE: Info panels on board expand to bottom instead of top when settings are clicked UPDATE: Last selected building item has special highlight when empty hand is selected UPDATE: Localizations (de: achievements, ui; en: ui; nl: ui; no: ui; ru: ui) UPDATE: Localizations (de: ui) UPDATE: Localizations (en: ui; nl: ui; ru: ui) UPDATE: Localizations (it: all; zh-Hans: all; cs: research; ru: research, ui; nl: ui) UPDATE: Localizations (it: research, tutorials, ui) UPDATE: Localizations (nl: achievements, tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: tutorials, ui; de: ui; no: ui; ru: ui) UPDATE: Localizations (nl: all) UPDATE: Localizations (nl: research, tutorials, ui) UPDATE: Localizations (nl: research, tutorials, ui) UPDATE: Localizations (nl: research, tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: research, tutorials, ui; no: ui) UPDATE: Localizations (nl: ui; no: ui) UPDATE: Localizations (no: ui; zh-Hans: ui) UPDATE: Localizations (pt: ui; ru: ui) UPDATE: Localizations (ru: research, ui; de: ui; nl: ui; no: ui) UPDATE: Localizations (sv: ui) UPDATE: Localizations (zh-Hans: ui) UPDATE: Locked station info panels on board dont show time offset slider on hover UPDATE: Log station when topology search from it takes more than 10 seconds (for troubleshooting purpose) UPDATE: Made border of "ticket" panels lighter and added gradient shadow UPDATE: Made checkbox border color lighter UPDATE: Made overview panel toggleable and disabled by default UPDATE: Make average speed draggable UPDATE: Manual signal security upgrade renamed to Signalling safety UPDATE: Max distance of coach yard from station enlarged to be always buildable where it was even after proximity algorithm change UPDATE: Middle-click & mouse wheel now have different binding icons UPDATE: Modification of platform possible also for trains waiting or already running if station visit not happened yet UPDATE: More visible track network in focus view UPDATE: Mouse middle click icon was update to be more clear (!817) UPDATE: Mouse scroll icon was updated UPDATE: Moved configuration panel close button to top right of panel UPDATE: Moved existing detail panels to configuration panels UPDATE: Narrations repeat time changed from 5 seconds to 30 seconds (!804) UPDATE: New sprites for joystick button press L and R UPDATE: Offered contract icon sorting order has been changed so the icon is above station sign if overlapped with UPDATE: One-way contracts (to and from coach yard) generation turned off - were replaced by multi-leg contracts UPDATE: Order of displaying previous and pre-previous cycles in the cycle report panel has been swapped UPDATE: Overview panel properly display highlighted and selected trains UPDATE: Platform button icon & tooltip in editor updated to be more understandable. UPDATE: Platforms selection for offered contract UPDATE: Prevented station configuration focus view from opening for stations without any platforms (sign only) UPDATE: Randomization of expected average speed removed for freight, recurrent IC, commuter & regional contracts. Max train speed used instead to simplify contract selection. Reward adjusted to compensate. UPDATE: Removed pin info panel functionality as panels are now always pinned UPDATE: Replaced node / station selector right click to clear with dedicated ui button UPDATE: Replaced old automated contracts manager panel with new configuration panel UPDATE: Research points on the top can be clicked to open the system upgrades menu UPDATE: Reward for one-off single-leg contracts no more comprises red point; contracs offer twice as money instead UPDATE: Reward for single-leg IC contracts no more comprises red point if expected speed is above 100 km/h UPDATE: Reward for urban transit contracts no more comprises green point UPDATE: Reward for urban transit contracts no more dependent on average speed, only on number of unique stations. Max speed reduced to compensate & freigh train max speed reduced as well to balance. UPDATE: Scale slider of Station info panel is interactable only on board now UPDATE: Scaling specification in the station info panel will be shown only on board UPDATE: Secondary action (RMB) closes bulldozing UPDATE: Secondary action over a train can cancel the train reverse command UPDATE: Select object updated to match new UI style UPDATE: Select upgrade subtask in tutorial will give you a hint for in which page is the upgrade can be found UPDATE: Show connectors to tracks for average speed indicators UPDATE: Signal's 'change type' actions removed from 'empty hand' state, now signals are upgraded/downgraded by building one over another. UPDATE: Station Colors are unlocked by default and are not an Upgrade anymore UPDATE: Station Info Panel is being created at initial hover scale UPDATE: Station Info Panel is scaled to zoom on hover UPDATE: Station configuration panel elements replaced with new UI variants UPDATE: Station selector selected station shows as station sign visual UPDATE: Station visit panels will expand/collapse on mouse enter/exit UPDATE: Story Of Jozic's chapters that are related to getting red experience point have been removed as the basic track upgrade is no longer requires red points to be unlocked. UPDATE: Subtask hint will be shown for only the first station info panel in the prepare for new contract task in tutorial to prevent confusion UPDATE: The design of the settings section of the station info panel has been updated (!820) UPDATE: Timetable times rounding & average speed computation explained in Offered Contract dialog. (I.e. why contract average speed is lower than trial train average speed). Hint how to improve avg speed added. UPDATE: Track Lines thicker in focus view UPDATE: Train bottom bar shows selected train in map editor UPDATE: Train label positioning & sizing improved UPDATE: Train number no longer shown in station info panel timeline on selected trains UPDATE: Train popup on info panel is shown only for very hovered train in the panel UPDATE: Train reward icons are no longer shown in Rush hour mode UPDATE: Train that is being modified is highlighted in station info panel timeline UPDATE: Train timeline is showing times UPDATE: Tunnel speed can be upgraded with track items selected (rather than with signal & sensor items) UPDATE: Unbound gamepad pause binding and added cycle time speeds backwards UPDATE: Unlock new station task in the tutorial will have a contract generated right away to decrease the wait time UPDATE: Upcomming trains on bottom bar show station of arrival and are clickable UPDATE: Urban trains rewards per station increased significantly UPDATE: Waiting train icon tooltip will show only when it's hovered UPDATE: When editing schedule, edited station visit (yellow strip) in timeline stays centered (timeline moves instead of visit) REFACTORING: Automatic routing tutorial now is using the new tasks system REFACTORING: Removed stop&reverse and wait&reverse upgrades, wait&reverse is the default. Loco is colored yellow when train is supposed to be reversed. Added reverse animation. PERF: FPS drop occured when modifying contracts with many stops PERF: Station Timeline optimized PERF: Very low FPS when many waiting train icons for trains with ANY platform FIX: 'Stopped by user' train alert was not cleared when train was restarted FIX: Accept contract chapter in the tutorial was breaking the contract focus view FIX: Actions with keybinds would still fire while typing in some input fields FIX: Active build button was not centered on bottom bar FIX: Active contracts button in general button bar not being shown on first time the game opened FIX: Adjust active contract button was shown on train bottom bar in timetable and rush hour mode FIX: After station sign click, size of station timetable were not preserved FIX: All tunnels built at once shared the recent displayed connector. Caused loading error if building ended with impossible connector. FIX: Attempting to drop a station sign when grabbed would do nothing FIX: Auto scroll to current destination in timetable adjustments panel could cause interactions to be misaligned from destinations FIX: Autoblock had insufficient identification in save&load process leading to clashes and errors FIX: Automation button being activated after going back from wakefield to prague in the tutorial FIX: Bindings for time controls conflicted with build button bindings when in buy mode FIX: Black box left over for a second after bulldozing or moving station sign FIX: Build button was not shown in system upgrade tutorials FIX: Building inside one occupied track was possible, resulting in train unable to move FIX: Buttons with hover scale effect got stuck mid animation when clicked FIX: Buy button could cause a game crash FIX: Buy button on offered contract view opened build instead of buy FIX: Camera movement with keys stopped working after closing configuration panel with button FIX: Changed station colors where not applied on game load and changing track speed colors didnt update colors on loaded level immidiatly FIX: Clicking button with navigation active would not reselect the button after FIX: Coach yard icon shown in the contract bottom bar FIX: Color picker would not stop following mouse upon releasing button FIX: Configure action did not open Tunnel detail to change its length in Editor FIX: Connector for contract leg was not found if platform indicator was placed on grid cell edge FIX: Connector for track & contract leg was not found along a prebuilt track crossing a wall FIX: Construction cursor were scaling with zoom from wrong pivot FIX: Construction mouse lightning were broken FIX: Contract accept was not available in Focus View FIX: Contract modification button tooltip had extra new line FIX: Contract schedule in bottom bar was not updated when active contract was edited. FIX: Created station info panel after clicking station sign was overlapping station sign FIX: Displayed platforms settings in Station Timeline were not saved&loaded FIX: Each trial leg accumulated to fulfilled count FIX: Edit contract button has the wrong tooltip and is active in the panel header FIX: Error thrown when clicking adjust contract button on one-time freight train FIX: Error when trying to get previous or next instance of train in timetable map for train bottom bar FIX: Game over modal was not navigatable with controller FIX: Game with FirstTimePlayer flag reset but without any saves failed to load FIX: Generic modal sizing did not match its displayed text FIX: Grid were visible at the start of game after being in editor previously FIX: Handling of possible NRE when unbinding virtual cursor FIX: In Editor, building an tunnel under a wall (straight connector) failed when the tunnel was almost vertical FIX: Incorrect tooltip on train bottom bar start train buttton FIX: Incorrect train name spacing and reward icons went off screen on train bottom bar FIX: Info panel backgrounds where not masked properly FIX: Info panels scrollbar was hidden in narrow windowed mode FIX: Intermission highlight didnt look the same as train stop highlight FIX: Irrelevant buttons were shown on bottom bar for a split second when selecting a train FIX: It was not possible to bulldoze a short track between two signals. FIX: It was not possible to edit schedule of contract over hour - already due run was selected for editing FIX: It was not possible to reach max reward even with fastest tracks & no obstacles en route. FIX: It was possible to build a track over an existing unconnected coach yard, but the result was buggy. Building prevented, coach yard can be only at beginning or end of an connector. FIX: It was possible to bulldoze section of a platform FIX: Keybind hints where shown as text for other input device then current if no binding existed for current input device FIX: Last selected building item button visuals not always in the correct state FIX: Loaded game stopped when first train departed from its last destination if 'Run trial' action was executed from Editor before FIX: Loading of map failed if a coach yard was left orphaned when map saved. Deleting of such coach yard caused error as well FIX: Locked station info panels had wrong collider FIX: Manually stopped train resumed moving after save & load FIX: Map would appear black after loading another map while create new map screen is shown FIX: Missing text highlights in cycle report FIX: Money was overflown when amount reached 2,147,483,647 FIX: Mouse pointer was not reenabled after modal was shown during story when using a gamepad FIX: Navigation highlighter was destroyed when loading a map FIX: Next stop highlights on train bottom bar where not working on trial trains FIX: Non functional build button for platforms was shown in editor FIX: North/south sink labels next to sink toggles were greyed out in Editor's Stations panel FIX: OccupiedSegmentEntered event was wrongly triggered & penalty was charged when train was reused FIX: Offered contract bottom bar with contract times was displayed for active contract editing FIX: Offered contract icon and station info panel timeline visit train name popup had incorrect sorting orders FIX: Offered contract icons showed under board elements interfering in their functionality FIX: Offered urban contracts was incorrectly displayed in Offered Contracts panel, could not be rejected & caused all other contracts not to be displayed FIX: On-hover timeline was not displayed in timetable mode FIX: One-Time ICs claimed to provide red experience points, but they do not anymore FIX: Opening Contract Focus View from Active Contracts panel in Contract Focus View was causing errors FIX: Overview panel was visible in focus view FIX: Parts of research could be seen on parts of info panels FIX: Parts of station info panels would show trough configuration panel backgrounds FIX: Platforms buttons in the train overview panel were not blinking and all buttons were activated FIX: Previously selected train was not always deselected when a new train was selected FIX: Rebinding some build buttons would switch to the previously bound button directly after binding FIX: Recurrent IC contracts were generated even if only one-off IC contracts unlocked in map (via Editor) FIX: Rejecting train that is on board would leave behind train bottom bar FIX: Reuse icon displayed over former (already bulldozed) Coach Yard position where previous leg train was stabled before. FIX: Reverse and Adjust timetable buttons on train bottom bar did not listen to shown keybind FIX: Reward icon color was not getting changed when the reward is lost FIX: Rewards icon position on platform was not being changed when the train platform was changed in schedule FIX: Right click in AutoBlock only set train to reverse once stopped; second click did not reset that flag FIX: Routing tutorial failed to finish when train was reversed before being instructed to do so FIX: Save game modal didnt always show existing save if only 1 existed FIX: Saving default time offset of station info panel affected other currently opened panels of the same station FIX: Scaling with zoom did not produce equal results for various screen resolutions / window sizes FIX: Score from previously played timetable map was pre-set into subsequently created timetable map FIX: Scrollbar had incorrect colors setup FIX: Selected building item name had incorrect background size for displayed text FIX: Selected building item name had incorrect background size for displayed text FIX: Selected train did not remain selected when focus view is closed FIX: Selecting different train in editor station info panel timeline would not deselect previous train FIX: Signal built on originally empty platform end could not be deleted after save&load FIX: Signal light was visible for a second after moving or bulldozing signal FIX: Slider handle still animated when slider was non interactable FIX: Some items from the contract view were not destroyed when fast switching the platforms FIX: Some menu pages did not reenable navigation on correct elements when switching pages or opening menu FIX: Station Info Panel disappeared after Focus Views FIX: Station info panel scale settings where not saved FIX: Station info panel timeline train highlight out of panel when train with 2 stops on the same station was selected FIX: Station info panel timeline visit highlights could show outside of panel FIX: Station info panel train labels overlapped research panel FIX: Station info panel with adjusted scale shown on station sign hover would not show in correct position FIX: Station info panels could be shown in Rush Hour maps FIX: Station info panels on sides did not update colors when station color was changed FIX: Station info panels were not being loaded with the same order they were saved in. FIX: Station sign could be duplicated when quickly grabbing the station sign after placing it FIX: Station sign were performing click action even when active selection for station FIX: Station signs didnt animate on when buying a station FIX: Station timetables were loaded on wrong position FIX: Station topology was wrongly computed if platform was directly connected to an Auto Block FIX: Station were not selected for the configuration properly FIX: Steam playtime tracking was not resumed after main menu shown FIX: Switch connection changed after joining one of the connected tracks with other track (e. g. after other switch removal) FIX: The button X on gamepad was conflicting between accepting the contract in focus view and opening the build mode FIX: Time control bindings stopped working when closing system upgrades with toggle button FIX: Time could overlap buttons above bottom bar on large UI scales FIX: Time panel were underneath the Overview after contract acceptance FIX: Timetable and Rush Hour trains did not work in train bottom bar FIX: Timetable map gave 10 more points per correct stop each replay FIX: Timetable was not re-sorted when train schedule was changed (but only after some other train was added). Could cause late dispatching. FIX: Toggles in Station configuration view had wrong tooltips FIX: Track was not highlighted for modification so bulldozing was not possible if one of its endpoints was missing due to some previous error FIX: Train alerts not being shown directly after game load FIX: Train alerts where shown under bottom bar FIX: Train in AutoBlock was not set to reverse once stopped by right click if AutoBlock segment was hovered before train entered it FIX: Train instance number and previous/next instance buttons were visible in the train bottom bar FIX: Train name popup on side station info panels would show above system upgrades menu FIX: Train reward icon was shown overtop info panels on board FIX: Train rewards in the bottom bar were visible in Rush hour and Timetable modes FIX: Train schedule did not fit properly in train bottom bar FIX: Train state 'Contract Rejected' wrongly shown in timetable FIX: Train stop in train bottom bar schedule had black time text when station has yellow sign FIX: Train waiting note narration in the wakefield chapter in the tutorial is being played directly after loading the map FIX: Trains already in selected state were not highlighted in station info panel when panel is created FIX: Trains scheduled in the future could not be selected in the station info panel timeline FIX: Tunnel stays highlighted after closing the construction wheel FIX: Tunnel was grabbable and its grabbing caused errors FIX: Tutorial instructions (subtasks) hints close to right border were not displayed completely FIX: Typo in 'through' FIX: Unable to deselect train in station info when selected in offered contract focus view FIX: Unable to load saves containing saved NotificationInfoPanel FIX: Upcoming train in general bottom bar not being shown properly FIX: Upcoming train items had incorrect size until they where hovered over FIX: Upcomming train remained highlighted after upcomming train bottom bar was closed FIX: Urban Transit contracts were not generated FIX: Urban contracts were not generated FIX: Urban trains were not disabled in Automated Contract Manager before unlocked FIX: Various UI Elements where visibile on the map when a Rush Hour wave completion screen was shown FIX: Waiting train icon timeout circle not being shown after opening and closing the build mode FIX: Waiting train icons and offered contract icons were hidden in construction mode and not in buy mode FIX: When editing active contract schedule, stop period (yellow strips) were not shown FIX: Wrong Tooltip was at "Stopped by operator" FIX: Wrong hint to accept more contracts was shown in timetable FIX: Zoom in Camera MoveToBounds were wrongly calculated FIX: `Select platform` was displayed over selected platform in Station Visit View FIX: buttons in focus view would be pressed twice when clicking with controller

*Some changes may be related to Rail Route only.