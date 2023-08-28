 Skip to content

Rail Route: The Story of Jozic update for 28 August 2023

Hotfix 1.5.17 (cummulative since 1.11.17)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We did not update Rail Route: Story of Jozic for some time as we were focused on the new game elements in Rail Route. Now it is the time to catch up and showcase the new UI to all our players!

Comprehensive list of changes since 1.11.17

NEW: Added 'Stop' and 'Run' commands to the train controls  
NEW: Added a display of the train's experience points in the train bottom bar  
NEW: Added hold button and replaced train stop start and tutorial skip buttons with it  
NEW: Added individual rebindable keybinds for various ingame actions  
NEW: Added ingame UI elements like info panels, context panels, bottom bars and other new UI  
NEW: Added keybind for selecting first upcomming train  
NEW: Added keybind for system upgrades button  
NEW: Added option to station info panels to toggle showing train name popups  
NEW: Added reject contract and contract info buttons to contract modification info panel  
NEW: Added reset binding override button to currently overridden actions in options menu  
NEW: Added scrollbar to info panels section on sides when infopanels are overflowing  
NEW: Added station color configuration to new on board configuration panel  
NEW: Configure Station is now a focus view  
NEW: Context actions keybinds hint are being shown above bottom bar instead on it  
NEW: Display precise transfer time of trial train between stations for easier schedule modifications  
NEW: Edit contract's schedule button in the active contracts panel  
NEW: Existing tracks are upgraded to built track speed when part of the connector  
NEW: Focus view for Offered Contract  
NEW: Keep station info panel in position close to sign after station sign clicked  
NEW: One-off contracts can be configured to arrive later when accepted but further modifications to their schedule are forbidden  
NEW: Other trains can be selected in focus view  
NEW: Player configuration for Default secondary action (Do nothing, Bulldoze, Toggle action wheel) and Empty space secondary action (Do nothing, Activate Bulldozing tool, Close Construction)  
NEW: Preferred bulldozing action for connections (bulldoze whole / bulldoze section) can be configured  
NEW: Primary action rotates signal of the same type as currently selected  
NEW: Recurrent InterCities are an Upgrade for 5 green points  
NEW: Show keybind hint for configure acton on bottom bar  
NEW: Signal deallocate action in the building mode  
NEW: Sink and Coach yard icons in the train bottom bar to indicate the leave place once the train schedule is finished  
NEW: Station Info Panel is closed if not moved from initial position upon 2nd station sign click  
NEW: Station info panels contains timetable modification controls in Contract Focus View  
NEW: Time offset in Station Timeline can be set as default for next panels that will be opened  
NEW: Time shifting for offered contract  
NEW: Train alert for trains stopped by user  
NEW: Train finished & reverse sounds  
NEW: Train reward visibility checkbox in the gameplay options page  
NEW: When Trial train is finished, info panel is shown to accept / decline contract

UPDATE: 'Empty hand' state in Construction for existing elements modification  
UPDATE: Active contract schedule edited in the Contract Focus View  
UPDATE: Added "N" as default keybind for toggle buy tool on keyboard  
UPDATE: Added current time above indicator line in station info panel timeline  
UPDATE: Added new button style and improved existing buttons visuals  
UPDATE: Added scroll area to interface configuration panel for lower resolution displays  
UPDATE: Adjust contract visit subTask will highlight the station visit view instead of the platforms toggle once collapsed  
UPDATE: All Upgrades for Overview panel removed and unlocked by default  
UPDATE: Allow duplicate bindings and inform user of duplicates when rebinding  
UPDATE: Allow to clear a switch via secondary (right mouse) action if allocated (same as tracks)  
UPDATE: Animated score icon instead of entire panel when Rush Hour wave completes  
UPDATE: Assigned the same state colors from new UI buttons to old UI buttons  
UPDATE: Average speed in focus view is being animated upon change  
UPDATE: Better position average speed indicator in focus view  
UPDATE: Better tooltip for binding build buttons  
UPDATE: Better visual representation of platform number in station visits  
UPDATE: Better zoom for focus view to not have the route below left panels  
UPDATE: Bigger System Upgrades panel  
UPDATE: Bigger track lines in focus view  
UPDATE: Building on allocated tracks possible (with Signalling Safety off)  
UPDATE: Buy mode can be toggled off by secondary action (RMB)  
UPDATE: Change close icon on station info panel - x sign instead of bin, no red color  
UPDATE: Changed all old UI to use new colors  
UPDATE: Changed highlighted single stop in train bottom bar to match other highlighted stop visuals  
UPDATE: Clicking upcomming train item now shows train bottom bar for that train  
UPDATE: Connections' speed can be updated even when there is a track item in your hand  
UPDATE: Construction mode switched off when main menu opened  
UPDATE: Contract.OwningStation introduced, contracts generated for stations where free slot still available. Contract limit adjusted to 2 per station & More Contract... upgrades unlock 3/4/6 contracts per station  
UPDATE: Controls hints added for train (configure & reverse) and route destination (cycle paths)  
UPDATE: Default Configure Keybind - middle mouse with alternative 'V'  
UPDATE: Display last run's time & average speed in Contract Focus View instead of trial run's  
UPDATE: Do not display grid in editor when not building  
UPDATE: Expected speed of contracts adjusted to be reachable on short distances (e. g. can not reach avg greater than 60 km/h on 1 km distance because of timetable rounding)  
UPDATE: Finished schedule icons in the train bottom bar will be shown always and highlighted once a train has to leave  
UPDATE: From, mandatory and to stations no longer clickable in active contracts panel  
UPDATE: Game mode description text added to map selection pages  
UPDATE: General bottom bar will automatically be shown instead of the train bottom bar once the selected train is disposed.  
UPDATE: General bottom bar will be shown instead of the train bottom bar if was active in the check incoming trains task in the tutorial to prevent confusion  
UPDATE: Ghost color for unable to build state changed to brighter one (was too dim)  
UPDATE: Grid changes color to red when in Bulldoze mode  
UPDATE: Grid not displayed in 'empty hand' state  
UPDATE: Hidden left and right buttons on train bottom bar for single leg trains as they are unused  
UPDATE: Highlight & animate edited train stop indicator in focus view  
UPDATE: Improved hold button visuals to better differentiate it from normal buttons  
UPDATE: Improved spacing on station stops in focus view  
UPDATE: Info panels are added to the other side when the prefered spawn location is full  
UPDATE: Info panels on board expand to bottom instead of top when settings are clicked  
UPDATE: Last selected building item has special highlight when empty hand is selected  
UPDATE: Localizations (de: achievements, ui; en: ui; nl: ui; no: ui; ru: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (de: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (en: ui; nl: ui; ru: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (it: all; zh-Hans: all; cs: research; ru: research, ui; nl: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (it: research, tutorials, ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: achievements, tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: tutorials, ui; de: ui; no: ui; ru: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: all)  
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: research, tutorials, ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: research, tutorials, ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: research, tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: research, tutorials, ui; no: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: ui; no: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (no: ui; zh-Hans: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (pt: ui; ru: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (ru: research, ui; de: ui; nl: ui; no: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (sv: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (zh-Hans: ui)  
UPDATE: Locked station info panels on board dont show time offset slider on hover  
UPDATE: Log station when topology search from it takes more than 10 seconds (for troubleshooting purpose)  
UPDATE: Made border of "ticket" panels lighter and added gradient shadow  
UPDATE: Made checkbox border color lighter  
UPDATE: Made overview panel toggleable and disabled by default  
UPDATE: Make average speed draggable  
UPDATE: Manual signal security upgrade renamed to Signalling safety  
UPDATE: Max distance of coach yard from station enlarged to be always buildable where it was even after proximity algorithm change  
UPDATE: Middle-click & mouse wheel now have different binding icons  
UPDATE: Modification of platform possible also for trains waiting or already running if station visit not happened yet  
UPDATE: More visible track network in focus view  
UPDATE: Mouse middle click icon was update to be more clear (!817)  
UPDATE: Mouse scroll icon was updated  
UPDATE: Moved configuration panel close button to top right of panel  
UPDATE: Moved existing detail panels to configuration panels  
UPDATE: Narrations repeat time changed from 5 seconds to 30 seconds (!804)  
UPDATE: New sprites for joystick button press L and R  
UPDATE: Offered contract icon sorting order has been changed so the icon is above station sign if overlapped with  
UPDATE: One-way contracts (to and from coach yard) generation turned off - were replaced by multi-leg contracts  
UPDATE: Order of displaying previous and pre-previous cycles in the cycle report panel has been swapped  
UPDATE: Overview panel properly display highlighted and selected trains  
UPDATE: Platform button icon & tooltip in editor updated to be more understandable.  
UPDATE: Platforms selection for offered contract  
UPDATE: Prevented station configuration focus view from opening for stations without any platforms (sign only)  
UPDATE: Randomization of expected average speed removed for freight, recurrent IC, commuter & regional contracts. Max train speed used instead to simplify contract selection. Reward adjusted to compensate.  
UPDATE: Removed pin info panel functionality as panels are now always pinned  
UPDATE: Replaced node / station selector right click to clear with dedicated ui button  
UPDATE: Replaced old automated contracts manager panel with new configuration panel  
UPDATE: Research points on the top can be clicked to open the system upgrades menu  
UPDATE: Reward for one-off single-leg contracts no more comprises red point; contracs offer twice as money instead  
UPDATE: Reward for single-leg IC contracts no more comprises red point if expected speed is above 100 km/h  
UPDATE: Reward for urban transit contracts no more comprises green point  
UPDATE: Reward for urban transit contracts no more dependent on average speed, only on number of unique stations. Max speed reduced to compensate & freigh train max speed reduced as well to balance.  
UPDATE: Scale slider of Station info panel is interactable only on board now  
UPDATE: Scaling specification in the station info panel will be shown only on board  
UPDATE: Secondary action (RMB) closes bulldozing  
UPDATE: Secondary action over a train can cancel the train reverse command  
UPDATE: Select object updated to match new UI style  
UPDATE: Select upgrade subtask in tutorial will give you a hint for in which page is the upgrade can be found  
UPDATE: Show connectors to tracks for average speed indicators  
UPDATE: Signal's 'change type' actions removed from 'empty hand' state, now signals are upgraded/downgraded by building one over another.  
UPDATE: Station Colors are unlocked by default and are not an Upgrade anymore  
UPDATE: Station Info Panel is being created at initial hover scale  
UPDATE: Station Info Panel is scaled to zoom on hover  
UPDATE: Station configuration panel elements replaced with new UI variants  
UPDATE: Station selector selected station shows as station sign visual  
UPDATE: Station visit panels will expand/collapse on mouse enter/exit  
UPDATE: Story Of Jozic's chapters that are related to getting red experience point have been removed as the basic track upgrade is no longer requires red points to be unlocked.  
UPDATE: Subtask hint will be shown for only the first station info panel in the prepare for new contract task in tutorial to prevent confusion  
UPDATE: The design of the settings section of the station info panel has been updated (!820)  
UPDATE: Timetable times rounding & average speed computation explained in Offered Contract dialog. (I.e. why contract average speed is lower than trial train average speed). Hint how to improve avg speed added.  
UPDATE: Track Lines thicker in focus view  
UPDATE: Train bottom bar shows selected train in map editor  
UPDATE: Train label positioning & sizing improved  
UPDATE: Train number no longer shown in station info panel timeline on selected trains  
UPDATE: Train popup on info panel is shown only for very hovered train in the panel  
UPDATE: Train reward icons are no longer shown in Rush hour mode  
UPDATE: Train that is being modified is highlighted in station info panel timeline  
UPDATE: Train timeline is showing times  
UPDATE: Tunnel speed can be upgraded with track items selected (rather than with signal & sensor items)  
UPDATE: Unbound gamepad pause binding and added cycle time speeds backwards  
UPDATE: Unlock new station task in the tutorial will have a contract generated right away to decrease the wait time  
UPDATE: Upcomming trains on bottom bar show station of arrival and are clickable  
UPDATE: Urban trains rewards per station increased significantly  
UPDATE: Waiting train icon tooltip will show only when it's hovered  
UPDATE: When editing schedule, edited station visit (yellow strip) in timeline stays centered  (timeline moves instead of visit)

REFACTORING: Automatic routing tutorial now is using the new tasks system  
REFACTORING: Removed stop&reverse and wait&reverse upgrades, wait&reverse is the default. Loco is colored yellow when train is supposed to be reversed. Added reverse animation.

PERF: FPS drop occured when modifying contracts with many stops  
PERF: Station Timeline optimized  
PERF: Very low FPS when many waiting train icons for trains with ANY platform

FIX: 'Stopped by user' train alert was not cleared when train was restarted  
FIX: Accept contract chapter in the tutorial was breaking the contract focus view  
FIX: Actions with keybinds would still fire while typing in some input fields  
FIX: Active build button was not centered on bottom bar  
FIX: Active contracts button in general button bar not being shown on first time the game opened  
FIX: Adjust active contract button was shown on train bottom bar in timetable and rush hour mode  
FIX: After station sign click, size of station timetable were not preserved  
FIX: All tunnels built at once shared the recent displayed connector. Caused loading error if building ended with impossible connector.  
FIX: Attempting to drop a station sign when grabbed would do nothing  
FIX: Auto scroll to current destination in timetable adjustments panel could cause interactions to be misaligned from destinations  
FIX: Autoblock had insufficient identification in save&load process leading to clashes and errors  
FIX: Automation button being activated after going back from wakefield to prague in the tutorial  
FIX: Bindings for time controls conflicted with build button bindings when in buy mode  
FIX: Black box left over for a second after bulldozing or moving station sign  
FIX: Build button was not shown in system upgrade tutorials  
FIX: Building inside one occupied track was possible, resulting in train unable to move  
FIX: Buttons with hover scale effect got stuck mid animation when clicked  
FIX: Buy button could cause a game crash  
FIX: Buy button on offered contract view opened build instead of buy  
FIX: Camera movement with keys stopped working after closing configuration panel with button  
FIX: Changed station colors where not applied on game load and changing track speed colors didnt update colors on loaded level immidiatly  
FIX: Clicking button with navigation active would not reselect the button after  
FIX: Coach yard icon shown in the contract bottom bar  
FIX: Color picker would not stop following mouse upon releasing button  
FIX: Configure action did not open Tunnel detail to change its length in Editor  
FIX: Connector for contract leg was not found if platform indicator was placed on grid cell edge  
FIX: Connector for track & contract leg was not found along a prebuilt track crossing a wall  
FIX: Construction cursor were scaling with zoom from wrong pivot  
FIX: Construction mouse lightning were broken  
FIX: Contract accept was not available in Focus View  
FIX: Contract modification button tooltip had extra new line  
FIX: Contract schedule in bottom bar was not updated when active contract was edited.  
FIX: Created station info panel after clicking station sign was overlapping station sign  
FIX: Displayed platforms settings in Station Timeline were not saved&loaded  
FIX: Each trial leg accumulated to fulfilled count  
FIX: Edit contract button has the wrong tooltip and is active in the panel header  
FIX: Error thrown when clicking adjust contract button on one-time freight train  
FIX: Error when trying to get previous or next instance of train in timetable map for train bottom bar  
FIX: Game over modal was not navigatable with controller  
FIX: Game with FirstTimePlayer flag reset but without any saves failed to load  
FIX: Generic modal sizing did not match its displayed text  
FIX: Grid were visible at the start of game after being in editor previously  
FIX: Handling of possible NRE when unbinding virtual cursor  
FIX: In Editor, building an tunnel under a wall (straight connector) failed when the tunnel was almost vertical  
FIX: Incorrect tooltip on train bottom bar start train buttton  
FIX: Incorrect train name spacing and reward icons went off screen on train bottom bar  
FIX: Info panel backgrounds where not masked properly  
FIX: Info panels scrollbar was hidden in narrow windowed mode  
FIX: Intermission highlight didnt look the same as train stop highlight  
FIX: Irrelevant buttons were shown on bottom bar for a split second when selecting a train  
FIX: It was not possible to bulldoze a short track between two signals.  
FIX: It was not possible to edit schedule of contract over hour - already due run was selected for editing  
FIX: It was not possible to reach max reward even with fastest tracks & no obstacles en route.  
FIX: It was possible to build a track over an existing unconnected coach yard, but the result was buggy. Building prevented, coach yard can be only at beginning or end of an connector.  
FIX: It was possible to bulldoze section of a platform  
FIX: Keybind hints where shown as text for other input device then current if no binding existed for current input device  
FIX: Last selected building item button visuals not always in the correct state  
FIX: Loaded game stopped when first train departed from its last destination if 'Run trial' action was executed from Editor before  
FIX: Loading of map failed if a coach yard was left orphaned when map saved. Deleting of such coach yard caused error as well  
FIX: Locked station info panels had wrong collider  
FIX: Manually stopped train resumed moving after save & load  
FIX: Map would appear black after loading another map while create new map screen is shown  
FIX: Missing text highlights in cycle report  
FIX: Money was overflown when amount reached 2,147,483,647  
FIX: Mouse pointer was not reenabled after modal was shown during story when using a gamepad  
FIX: Navigation highlighter was destroyed when loading a map  
FIX: Next stop highlights on train bottom bar where not working on trial trains  
FIX: Non functional build button for platforms was shown in editor  
FIX: North/south sink labels next to sink toggles were greyed out in Editor's Stations panel  
FIX: OccupiedSegmentEntered event was wrongly triggered & penalty was charged when train was reused  
FIX: Offered contract bottom bar with contract times was displayed for active contract editing  
FIX: Offered contract icon and station info panel timeline visit train name popup had incorrect sorting orders  
FIX: Offered contract icons showed under board elements interfering in their functionality  
FIX: Offered urban contracts was incorrectly displayed in Offered Contracts panel, could not be rejected & caused all other contracts not to be displayed  
FIX: On-hover timeline was not displayed in timetable mode  
FIX: One-Time ICs claimed to provide red experience points, but they do not anymore  
FIX: Opening Contract Focus View from Active Contracts panel in Contract Focus View was causing errors  
FIX: Overview panel was visible in focus view  
FIX: Parts of research could be seen on parts of info panels  
FIX: Parts of station info panels would show trough configuration panel backgrounds  
FIX: Platforms buttons in the train overview panel were not blinking and all buttons were activated  
FIX: Previously selected train was not always deselected when a new train was selected  
FIX: Rebinding some build buttons would switch to the previously bound button directly after binding  
FIX: Recurrent IC contracts were generated even if only one-off IC contracts unlocked in map (via Editor)  
FIX: Rejecting train that is on board would leave behind train bottom bar  
FIX: Reuse icon displayed over former (already bulldozed) Coach Yard position where previous leg train was stabled before.  
FIX: Reverse and Adjust timetable buttons on train bottom bar did not listen to shown keybind  
FIX: Reward icon color was not getting changed when the reward is lost  
FIX: Rewards icon position on platform was not being changed when the train platform was changed in schedule  
FIX: Right click in AutoBlock only set train to reverse once stopped; second click did not reset that flag  
FIX: Routing tutorial failed to finish when train was reversed before being instructed to do so  
FIX: Save game modal didnt always show existing save if only 1 existed  
FIX: Saving default time offset of station info panel affected other currently opened panels of the same station  
FIX: Scaling with zoom did not produce equal results for various screen resolutions / window sizes  
FIX: Score from previously played timetable map was pre-set into subsequently created timetable map  
FIX: Scrollbar had incorrect colors setup  
FIX: Selected building item name had incorrect background size for displayed text  
FIX: Selected building item name had incorrect background size for displayed text  
FIX: Selected train did not remain selected when focus view is closed  
FIX: Selecting different train in editor station info panel timeline would not deselect previous train  
FIX: Signal built on originally empty platform end could not be deleted after save&load  
FIX: Signal light was visible for a second after moving or bulldozing signal  
FIX: Slider handle still animated when slider was non interactable  
FIX: Some items from the contract view were not destroyed when fast switching the platforms  
FIX: Some menu pages did not reenable navigation on correct elements when switching pages or opening menu  
FIX: Station Info Panel disappeared after Focus Views  
FIX: Station info panel scale settings where not saved  
FIX: Station info panel timeline train highlight out of panel when train with 2 stops on the same station was selected  
FIX: Station info panel timeline visit highlights could show outside of panel  
FIX: Station info panel train labels overlapped research panel  
FIX: Station info panel with adjusted scale shown on station sign hover would not show in correct position  
FIX: Station info panels could be shown in Rush Hour maps  
FIX: Station info panels on sides did not update colors when station color was changed  
FIX: Station info panels were not being loaded with the same order they were saved in.  
FIX: Station sign could be duplicated when quickly grabbing the station sign after placing it  
FIX: Station sign were performing click action even when active selection for station  
FIX: Station signs didnt animate on when buying a station  
FIX: Station timetables were loaded on wrong position  
FIX: Station topology was wrongly computed if platform was directly connected to an Auto Block  
FIX: Station were not selected for the configuration properly  
FIX: Steam playtime tracking was not resumed after main menu shown  
FIX: Switch connection changed after joining one of the connected tracks with other track (e. g. after other switch removal)  
FIX: The button X on gamepad was conflicting between accepting the contract in focus view and opening the build mode  
FIX: Time control bindings stopped working when closing system upgrades with toggle button  
FIX: Time could overlap buttons above bottom bar on large UI scales  
FIX: Time panel were underneath the Overview after contract acceptance  
FIX: Timetable and Rush Hour trains did not work in train bottom bar  
FIX: Timetable map gave 10 more points per correct stop each replay  
FIX: Timetable was not re-sorted when train schedule was changed (but only after some other train was added). Could cause late dispatching.  
FIX: Toggles in Station configuration view had wrong tooltips  
FIX: Track was not highlighted for modification so bulldozing was not possible if one of its endpoints was missing due to some previous error  
FIX: Train alerts not being shown directly after game load  
FIX: Train alerts where shown under bottom bar  
FIX: Train in AutoBlock was not set to reverse once stopped by right click if AutoBlock segment was hovered before train entered it  
FIX: Train instance number and previous/next instance buttons were visible in the train bottom bar  
FIX: Train name popup on side station info panels would show above system upgrades menu  
FIX: Train reward icon was shown overtop info panels on board  
FIX: Train rewards in the bottom bar were visible in Rush hour and Timetable modes  
FIX: Train schedule did not fit properly in train bottom bar  
FIX: Train state 'Contract Rejected' wrongly shown in timetable  
FIX: Train stop in train bottom bar schedule had black time text when station has yellow sign  
FIX: Train waiting note narration in the wakefield chapter in the tutorial is being played directly after loading the map  
FIX: Trains already in selected state were not highlighted in station info panel when panel is created  
FIX: Trains scheduled in the future could not be selected in the station info panel timeline  
FIX: Tunnel stays highlighted after closing the construction wheel  
FIX: Tunnel was grabbable and its grabbing caused errors  
FIX: Tutorial instructions (subtasks) hints close to right border were not displayed completely  
FIX: Typo in 'through'  
FIX: Unable to deselect train in station info when selected in offered contract focus view  
FIX: Unable to load saves containing saved NotificationInfoPanel  
FIX: Upcoming train in general bottom bar not being shown properly  
FIX: Upcoming train items had incorrect size until they where hovered over  
FIX: Upcomming train remained highlighted after upcomming train bottom bar was closed  
FIX: Urban Transit contracts were not generated  
FIX: Urban contracts were not generated  
FIX: Urban trains were not disabled in Automated Contract Manager before unlocked  
FIX: Various UI Elements where visibile on the map when a Rush Hour wave completion screen was shown  
FIX: Waiting train icon timeout circle not being shown after opening and closing the build mode  
FIX: Waiting train icons and offered contract icons were hidden in construction mode and not in buy mode  
FIX: When editing active contract schedule, stop period (yellow strips) were not shown  
FIX: Wrong Tooltip was at "Stopped by operator"  
FIX: Wrong hint to accept more contracts was shown in timetable  
FIX: Zoom in Camera MoveToBounds were wrongly calculated  
FIX: `Select platform` was displayed over selected platform in Station Visit View  
FIX: buttons in focus view would be pressed twice when clicking with controller

*Some changes may be related to Rail Route only.

