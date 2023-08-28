 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 28 August 2023

Patch 122.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12046376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<h1>Patch 122.6 Changelog:</h1>
Minor Update removal of all trees in the Character selection area

  • Removed all trees around the area.

For more information and details, please enter our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Many thanks to everyone!

