<h1>Patch 122.6 Changelog:</h1>
Minor Update removal of all trees in the Character selection area
- Removed all trees around the area.
For more information and details, please enter our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Many thanks to everyone!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
<h1>Patch 122.6 Changelog:</h1>
Minor Update removal of all trees in the Character selection area
For more information and details, please enter our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Many thanks to everyone!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update