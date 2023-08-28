 Skip to content

DR4X update for 28 August 2023

Hotfix 8/27/2023

Hotfix 8/27/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hee hee hee! So, I caught a glimpse of a screenshot where the loading a saved game went all wonky. And with the Steam Strategy Fest knocking on our door...

Oopsie-daisy!

  • Fixed the saving and loading for missions when Fluffy or

    yours truly, Tutorington

    , are hanging around.

Honestly, given all the chaos, it's a wonder this was our only little stumble. We're on a roll, aren't we? ;)

[spoiler]...isnt it fun when new characters take over changelogs...[/spoiler]

Unfortunately this will not fix "already saved" games. So uh. Welp. Just abrogate them I guess!

Changed files in this update

DR4X Content Depot 1704831
  • Loading history…
DR4X Linux Depot Depot 1704832
  • Loading history…
