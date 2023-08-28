Hotfix 8/27/2023

Hee hee hee! So, I caught a glimpse of a screenshot where the loading a saved game went all wonky. And with the Steam Strategy Fest knocking on our door...
Oopsie-daisy!
- Fixed the saving and loading for missions when Fluffy or
yours truly, Tutorington
, are hanging around.
Honestly, given all the chaos, it's a wonder this was our only little stumble. We're on a roll, aren't we? ;)
[spoiler]...isnt it fun when new characters take over changelogs...[/spoiler]
Unfortunately this will not fix "already saved" games. So uh. Welp. Just abrogate them I guess!
Changed files in this update