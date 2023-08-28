Important notification:

 Skip to content

Sunkenland update for 28 August 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12045678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Having reviewed the recent saving/loading and cooperative connectivity issues, we've determined that a substantial overhaul of the core saving/loading and networking structure is imperative to address present challenges and facilitate future improvements. Consequently, the forthcoming v0.1.10 update will mandate a save file reset for most players (although building data might be preserved, personal inventories will be cleared).

To continue playing your existing saves, you must transition to the test branch titled "olderversion."

We apologize for any disruption and value your comprehension as we navigate this critical phase of development.

To make the switch to different game branch just go to your Steam Library, right-click the game and select 'Properties'. Click on the 'BETAS' tab and from the drop-down menu select 'olderversion'.

(To switch back, just follow the same procedure and choose 'None - opt out of all beta programs').

