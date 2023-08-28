Update for Beta Branch 8/27/2023

Quality of life improvements:
- Added a "Toggle Favorite" keybinding (just before halfway down the keybindings list) that will toggle the current video's favorited state.
- Added an "Auto Create HSP" toggle to the user settings. The "Auto Update HSP" toggle has to be enabled for this toggle to be visible. When both toggles are enabled, HSP files will automatically be created and updated.
- Added a button to write the title of a streamed video (with restricted characters removed) to the script fallback directory. This title can be used to rename your script file so the fallback script will play when streaming a video. The button, which looks like a save icon, can be found in the synchronized peripherals menu next to the fallback script directory input box when playing a streamed video.
Bug fixes:
- Video previews in the HereSphere web API view now properly pause when the menu is hidden.
- Force yt-dlp link retrieval to look for https protocol links like mp4 or webm. This avoids m3u8 streams, which doesn't work with media foundation.
Changed depots in beta branch