Jylko: Through The Song update for 27 August 2023

Jylko 2.01

Share · View all patches · Build 12044715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Changes :

  • Fixed camera shake
  • Added camera shake for shoot and walk
  • Added new Power : Vortex
  • Boss Life UI fixed
  • Fixed power Name and Description
  • Fixed : Weapon keep firing when dead
  • New direction system for Grenade Launcher

