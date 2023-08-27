 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Pit update for 27 August 2023

Making levels easier

Share · View all patches · Build 12044401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Most of the levels were edited. They should be easier to overome now.

There will be more edits in case of need.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2480851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link