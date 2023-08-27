 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape From Mandrillia update for 27 August 2023

REPAIR KIT SPAWN REBALANCE

Share · View all patches · Build 12044141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Little update setting up a hard cap on Repair Kit spawns on corpses (different for every loot style).

Also, fixed some geometry issues near Exit, where some exit signs were clipped into the walls.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1936361 Depot 1936361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link