Kingsblood v.1.1.0

Hey folks,

Game Update:

We added a much desired feature that improves quality of life: Another autosave at the end of the turn!

This way, if you encounter an unexpected tough situation, you can retry and also change the strategy without replaying the whole turn.

Hint: You can cancel a party in the townhall menu and send another group, if your setup was not effective.

Strategy Fest

By the way, we are happy to participate at the Steam Strategy Fest starting tomorrow with a 34% discount!

Cheers and have fun playing!