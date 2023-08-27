New Towers update

Hey everyone!
Here is newest update changes Changes:
Features
- 4 new towers added, one for each of the heroes. Each tower is unlocked at first level up of each character, so if you are level and further it will be unlocked for you.
- 8 new events, all new events are ways to get new tower not only from buying from the marketplace.
balance fixes:
- Crystal tower takes longer to prepare its shots
- Some research got their values changed
Bug fixes
- Localization fixes
- Wave ending while enemies are spawning
Have fun playing!
- Emilijus
Changed files in this update