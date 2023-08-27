 Skip to content

Towers Deck update for 27 August 2023

New Towers update

Build 12043328

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here is newest update changes Changes:

Features

  • 4 new towers added, one for each of the heroes. Each tower is unlocked at first level up of each character, so if you are level and further it will be unlocked for you.
  • 8 new events, all new events are ways to get new tower not only from buying from the marketplace.

balance fixes:

  • Crystal tower takes longer to prepare its shots
  • Some research got their values changed

Bug fixes

  • Localization fixes
  • Wave ending while enemies are spawning

Have fun playing!

  • Emilijus

