 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Devoid Prototype update for 27 August 2023

0.7.7 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12043010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Voiders,

Please report any bugs on the Official Devoid Prototype Discord.
Be sure to check the bugs-list channel for known bugs before posting.

Bug Fixes in 0.7.7

  • Contact Gui does not initialize properly.
  • Skill learned popup loses focus.
  • Orbital scan progress does not show 0% reset when losing vector.

Changes in 0.7.7

  • Market and resource rebalancing.
  • Increased Travel AI spawn rates.
  • Orbital Scan mission reworked.

In Progress 0.7.7+

  • Some market item icons are missing sometimes.
  • Some rare cases of save corruption.
  • Improvements to graphics, lighting, and colors.
  • More Codex Entries.

We appreciate all your feedback and support!
Safe Travels.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2312651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2312652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link