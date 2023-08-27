0.7.7 Patch

Greetings Voiders,
Please report any bugs on the Official Devoid Prototype Discord.
Be sure to check the bugs-list channel for known bugs before posting.
Bug Fixes in 0.7.7
- Contact Gui does not initialize properly.
- Skill learned popup loses focus.
- Orbital scan progress does not show 0% reset when losing vector.
Changes in 0.7.7
- Market and resource rebalancing.
- Increased Travel AI spawn rates.
- Orbital Scan mission reworked.
In Progress 0.7.7+
- Some market item icons are missing sometimes.
- Some rare cases of save corruption.
- Improvements to graphics, lighting, and colors.
- More Codex Entries.
We appreciate all your feedback and support!
Safe Travels.
