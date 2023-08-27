0.7.7 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12043010 · Last edited 27 August 2023 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Voiders,

Please report any bugs on the Official Devoid Prototype Discord.

Be sure to check the bugs-list channel for known bugs before posting.

Bug Fixes in 0.7.7

Contact Gui does not initialize properly.

Skill learned popup loses focus.

Orbital scan progress does not show 0% reset when losing vector.

Changes in 0.7.7

Market and resource rebalancing.

Increased Travel AI spawn rates.

Orbital Scan mission reworked.

In Progress 0.7.7+

Some market item icons are missing sometimes.

Some rare cases of save corruption.

Improvements to graphics, lighting, and colors.

More Codex Entries.

We appreciate all your feedback and support!

Safe Travels.