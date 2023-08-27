Revenguard - Galactic Patch 1.0.79

Share · View all patches · Build 12042668 · Last edited 27 August 2023 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy

What does Galactic Patch 1.0.79 contain?

- Minor changes to the map

Eased the jump from the bridge to the rock in the first cave.

- Minor menu modifications

Swapped button positions: extreme mode and classic mode.

- Fixed achievements

Some of the achievements were not obtainable. Mometrically they are obtainable.

- Translation adjustments

(Fullscreen, Windowed, Windowed F) Have been translated back into English (their translation was broken).

- Bug fixes

If there are any problems, please contact us.