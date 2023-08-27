Revenguard - Galactic Patch 1.0.79

What does Galactic Patch 1.0.79 contain?
- Minor changes to the map
Eased the jump from the bridge to the rock in the first cave.
- Minor menu modifications
Swapped button positions: extreme mode and classic mode.
- Fixed achievements
Some of the achievements were not obtainable. Mometrically they are obtainable.
- Translation adjustments
(Fullscreen, Windowed, Windowed F) Have been translated back into English (their translation was broken).
- Bug fixes
If there are any problems, please contact us.
Changed files in this update