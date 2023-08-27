 Skip to content

Revenguard update for 27 August 2023

Revenguard - Galactic Patch 1.0.79

Build 12042668

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What does Galactic Patch 1.0.79 contain?

- Minor changes to the map
Eased the jump from the bridge to the rock in the first cave.

- Minor menu modifications
Swapped button positions: extreme mode and classic mode.

- Fixed achievements
Some of the achievements were not obtainable. Mometrically they are obtainable.

- Translation adjustments
(Fullscreen, Windowed, Windowed F) Have been translated back into English (their translation was broken).

- Bug fixes

If there are any problems, please contact us.

  • Email: [Business](galacticgames.business@gmail.com), [Support](help.galacticgames@gmail.com)
  • Discord
  • Instagram

Changed files in this update

