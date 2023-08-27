 Skip to content

Tinyfolks update for 27 August 2023

1.3 UPDATE : BABY MODE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!

To celebrate an entire year of Tinyfolks being out in the world, I made a game mode where the king has been replaced by a 1 year old baby!
It's a completely different game mode, where the baby must be in all combats, and if it dies, the game ends! This should be quite a challenge!

On another note, I've been working hard on a little project called "Spacefolks", and I will keep you posted about it later this year.

This update includes a bunch of small bug fixes, so the game should be as smooth running as possible!

As always, thank you so much for playing :)
Cheers

Pierre

