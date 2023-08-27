Hawkeye Update OUT NOW!

Here is a new content update to Tower Walker with 2 new skills for Phantom and Blademaster to unlock at the trainer. Enjoy!

"Abyss Realm" coming out soon?

Our internal plan since launch has always been to release the "Abyss Realm" expansion in celebration of a major milestone when the game gathers 100 reviews or more on Steam. This goal seems to take abit longer then we expected it to. It is what it is. Based on the player count we actually thought we would hit this milestone approx 30-40 days after the release but sometimes in life things do not turn out as expected. Well it is a semi-idler game after all. Most people play it for a very long time (sometimes 2000 hours) and maybe wait abit longer before posting a review. We still trust in our game and we have seen a slight boost to new players everyday lately so it is only a matter of time until we achieve this goal. Be prepared for Abyss!

Here are the patch notes (1.0066.458):

NEW CONTENT

ADDED Milestone feedback UI (91 total)

ADDED new skill Phantom "Hawkeye"

ADDED new skill Blademaster "Enveloping winds"

Much faster loading in the tower (Skip cinematics option)

CLASSES

Phantom "HAWKEYE" rank 1 now unlocks at lvl 73(new)

Phantom "HAWKEYE" rank 2 now unlocks at lvl 77(new)

Phantom "HAWKEYE" rank 3 now unlocks at lvl 81(new)

Phantom "HAWKEYE" rank 4 now unlocks at lvl 95(new)

Phantom "HAWKEYE" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 99(new)

Phantom "HAWKEYE" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 103(new)

Phantom "HAWKEYE" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 107(new)

Phantom "HAWKEYE" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 111(new)

Phantom "HAWKEYE" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 115(new)

Phantom "HAWKEYE" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 119(new)

Blademaster "ENVELOPING WINDS" rank 1 now unlocks at lvl 73(new)

Blademaster "ENVELOPING WINDS" rank 2 now unlocks at lvl 77(new)

Blademaster "ENVELOPING WINDS" rank 3 now unlocks at lvl 81(new)

Blademaster "ENVELOPING WINDS" rank 4 now unlocks at lvl 95(new)

Blademaster "ENVELOPING WINDS" rank 5 now unlocks at lvl 99(new)

Blademaster "ENVELOPING WINDS" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 103(new)

Blademaster "ENVELOPING WINDS" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 107(new)

Blademaster "ENVELOPING WINDS" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 111(new)

Blademaster "ENVELOPING WINDS" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 115(new)

Blademaster "ENVELOPING WINDS" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 119(new)

MISC

Many improvements to "Select subclass" UI in basecamp

Added 91 milestone feedback UI popup events to basecamp

Added 91 milestone feedback UI popup events to tower

Minor improvements to Settings UI

Main menu windows can now also be closed by clicking outside

Increased speed for loading between tower floors

Fixed correct total milestone from 84 to 91 in milestone UI

Minor improvements to milestone and achievement systems

Improvements to all item systems

Tweaks to balance scaling for rings of all tiers

Fixed minor issues with announcement and notifier system

Added some additional preparation work for "Abyss realm"

Added some additional preparation work for "Gardens of Riana"

Added some additional preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"

Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"

Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!