Outer Space Shack update for 27 August 2023

R1.11 is available

27 August 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release 1.11 is now available. It includes the following fixes:

  • 623 Prevent issues when the user presses several times jettison:
  • when button is pressed for a true jettison while another mission exists, do not do anything
  • when fast jettison is pressed, supress the other jettison mission
  • 626 Correct compulsory orientation of proper jettison module, make it face north (to avoid damage from solar radiations)
  • 627 Improve display of jettison site screen
  • 628 Improve display of finished engineering projects
  • 629 Improve algorithm for engineering delay for projects. Ensure most projects arrive late, as they should (an engineering project is never on time)
  • 631 Ensure marked objects are not late to the object movement
  • 632 Correct cameras so that they settle more quickly

As always, I am glad to get your feedback.

