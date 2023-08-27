R1.11 is available

Share · View all patches · Build 12041926 · Last edited 27 August 2023 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Release 1.11 is now available. It includes the following fixes:

623 Prevent issues when the user presses several times jettison:

when button is pressed for a true jettison while another mission exists, do not do anything

when fast jettison is pressed, supress the other jettison mission

626 Correct compulsory orientation of proper jettison module, make it face north (to avoid damage from solar radiations)

627 Improve display of jettison site screen

628 Improve display of finished engineering projects

629 Improve algorithm for engineering delay for projects. Ensure most projects arrive late, as they should (an engineering project is never on time)

631 Ensure marked objects are not late to the object movement

632 Correct cameras so that they settle more quickly

As always, I am glad to get your feedback.