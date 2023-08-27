R1.11 is available

Release 1.11 is now available. It includes the following fixes:
- 623 Prevent issues when the user presses several times jettison:
- when button is pressed for a true jettison while another mission exists, do not do anything
- when fast jettison is pressed, supress the other jettison mission
- 626 Correct compulsory orientation of proper jettison module, make it face north (to avoid damage from solar radiations)
- 627 Improve display of jettison site screen
- 628 Improve display of finished engineering projects
- 629 Improve algorithm for engineering delay for projects. Ensure most projects arrive late, as they should (an engineering project is never on time)
- 631 Ensure marked objects are not late to the object movement
- 632 Correct cameras so that they settle more quickly
As always, I am glad to get your feedback.
Changed files in this update