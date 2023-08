Share · View all patches · Build 12041864 · Last edited 27 August 2023 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy

8/27 Hotfix Notice

We have identified an issue related to Steam achievement completion,

and have resolved the issue.

For those who met the conditions but did not unlock the achievement due to an error,

we have made adjustments so that the achievement will be automatically unlocked.

■ How to apply the patch: Exit Steam and reconnect

■ Update Version: v 0.1.1

■ Patch Notes:

Bug Fix

Fixed the issue related to achievement completion.

Thank you.