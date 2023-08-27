 Skip to content

VR Drums Ultimate Streamer update for 27 August 2023

Drums Mod Menu Submenu Overhaul

Share · View all patches · Build 12041773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update #1 to this "Drums Mod Menu". Drum and instrument submenu layouts have changed a bit for the better. The way you access them is the same. Enter EDIT MODE, place a hand over a blue mod cube.

