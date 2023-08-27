 Skip to content

开局一只蛋 update for 27 August 2023

Updated on August 27

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed: issue where monsters can join the Friar Clan

Adjustment: Reduce the concentration of global fog

Adjustment: Deepen the world landscape tone

Adjustment: The player can choose and control the alien hatching, the selected role will appear on the left pop-up bar, click the corresponding button to select the role, press F1-F8 quick selection

Added: Plants in the Pit Water area, plants on the sea floor of the Middle Sea

Added: Feathered Lionhawk skill

Added: Cluster small animals

Increased: The evolution probability of the role information interface is displayed

