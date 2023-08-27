Updated on August 27

Fixed: issue where monsters can join the Friar Clan
Adjustment: Reduce the concentration of global fog
Adjustment: Deepen the world landscape tone
Adjustment: The player can choose and control the alien hatching, the selected role will appear on the left pop-up bar, click the corresponding button to select the role, press F1-F8 quick selection
Added: Plants in the Pit Water area, plants on the sea floor of the Middle Sea
Added: Feathered Lionhawk skill
Added: Cluster small animals
Increased: The evolution probability of the role information interface is displayed
Changed files in this update