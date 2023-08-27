- Allow P1 to seamlessly switch between using different controllers or keyboard/mouse (instead of joining a new player).
- Add a new toggle in the "PLAYERS" tab to enable other players to join (since the new behavior above would prevent that essentially).
- Fix an issue with targeting accuracy of the radial build menu for keyboard/mouse players when in split screen.
- Fix text styling on small elements in certain languages.
Command Heroes update for 27 August 2023
Update notes for 8/26/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
