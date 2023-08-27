 Skip to content

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 27 August 2023

BUG Fixes and updates 2023-08-26

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fixed an issue where AI sometimes couldn't see player tags
  2. Added a footstep system that can detect terrain
  3. Fixed a bug where some monsters had no footsteps
  4. Updated sound effects and particle effects for all weapons
  5. Updated lighting effects for all scene weather
  6. Optimized the rendering efficiency of all scenes
    Thank you for your support, at present, the new monster and urban occupation mode I continue to work hard to develop! Have a good day!

