BUG Fixes and updates 2023-08-26
- Fixed an issue where AI sometimes couldn't see player tags
- Added a footstep system that can detect terrain
- Fixed a bug where some monsters had no footsteps
- Updated sound effects and particle effects for all weapons
- Updated lighting effects for all scene weather
- Optimized the rendering efficiency of all scenes
Thank you for your support, at present, the new monster and urban occupation mode I continue to work hard to develop! Have a good day!
Changed files in this update