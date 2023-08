Today's build fixes a couple of bugs related to selling items to Shaydee and placing items in storage chests. This update also has some changes to code that removes the chance of "null errors" which can sometimes cause things to not work properly such as storage chests or quest items. This fix should resolve an issue that sometimes caused the marble quest to fail to continue the next quest.

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna

