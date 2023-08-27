Cosmic Carnage Playtest Update 1

Patch Notes for Update 1:
-
carnage level upgrade BG is missing
-
delay multiple unlock during end game cutscene when new difficulty is unlocked
-
still can press A or Enter lots of times when max upgrade animation is playing
-
pressing confirm (A / Enter) or navigating during max upgrade animation is still playing the sounds
-
ability ready particles are in the wrong place for 16:10 aspect ratio [STEAMDECK]
-
re-aligned weapon heat bars to work on other aspect ratios [STEAMDECK]
-
ability and weapons icons in bottom left corner are not in line [STEAMDECK]
-
difficulty setting in wrong location [STEAMDECK]
-
start button is using the select button instead? [STEAMDECK]
-
during max upgrade animation > select upgrade text is still visible at the top of the screen [STEAMDECK]
-
LionSword
