 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmic Carnage Playtest update for 27 August 2023

Cosmic Carnage Playtest Update 1

Share · View all patches · Build 12041358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for Update 1:

  • carnage level upgrade BG is missing

  • delay multiple unlock during end game cutscene when new difficulty is unlocked

  • still can press A or Enter lots of times when max upgrade animation is playing

  • pressing confirm (A / Enter) or navigating during max upgrade animation is still playing the sounds

  • ability ready particles are in the wrong place for 16:10 aspect ratio [STEAMDECK]

  • re-aligned weapon heat bars to work on other aspect ratios [STEAMDECK]

  • ability and weapons icons in bottom left corner are not in line [STEAMDECK]

  • difficulty setting in wrong location [STEAMDECK]

  • start button is using the select button instead? [STEAMDECK]

  • during max upgrade animation > select upgrade text is still visible at the top of the screen [STEAMDECK]

  • LionSword

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2552251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link