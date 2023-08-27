v0.33.3 - UI Improvements

Changes:
- You can now edit your character from the in-game menu at any time!
- Added the settings to the in-game menu.
- Added confirmation steps when going back to the lobby or going back to the main menu.
- Added a settings option to calibrate triggers. This helps to work around a controller issue that can cause the grapples sometimes not being pulled in correctly.
- Audio settings are now in their own sub settings menu.
- Audio settings now have volume sliders for the music.
- Made the UI a bit more consistent.
- Made the report menu and buttons rounded.
Changed files in this update