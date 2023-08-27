 Skip to content

GRAB update for 27 August 2023

v0.33.3 - UI Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12041329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • You can now edit your character from the in-game menu at any time!
  • Added the settings to the in-game menu.
  • Added confirmation steps when going back to the lobby or going back to the main menu.
  • Added a settings option to calibrate triggers. This helps to work around a controller issue that can cause the grapples sometimes not being pulled in correctly.
  • Audio settings are now in their own sub settings menu.
  • Audio settings now have volume sliders for the music.
  • Made the UI a bit more consistent.
  • Made the report menu and buttons rounded.

