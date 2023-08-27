 Skip to content

Only Upwards: With Friends update for 27 August 2023

Player Suggestions Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12041322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a global leaderboard (Time recorded in ms)
  • Your completion time (in minutes) is now visible when you complete the game
  • Due to many complaints, we have replaced those balloon letters as their collisions were very inaccurate
  • Corrections to the Russian and Japanese languages
  • The dragon's path is now modified for minimal interaction with the map (it can still be used as a speedrun skip)
  • Some minor optimizations

Changed files in this update

