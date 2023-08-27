- Added a global leaderboard (Time recorded in ms)
- Your completion time (in minutes) is now visible when you complete the game
- Due to many complaints, we have replaced those balloon letters as their collisions were very inaccurate
- Corrections to the Russian and Japanese languages
- The dragon's path is now modified for minimal interaction with the map (it can still be used as a speedrun skip)
- Some minor optimizations
Only Upwards: With Friends update for 27 August 2023
Player Suggestions Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2522521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update