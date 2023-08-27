 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 27 August 2023

Patch notes: V 0.2.07.075

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements were implemented:

  • Added an option to skip the train ride in the startup scenario.

  • [SIMULATOR] Changes were made to the engine related to heat transfer between fuel and core. It is recommended to read the new blog entry.

The following bugs have been fixed:

  • Fixed bug with invisible water in the reactor core vessel.

  • Fixed bug that caused the core to warm up spontaneously in the startup scenario.

  • Fixed bug in the generator set that did not generate energy.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

