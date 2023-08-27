Patch notes: V 0.2.07.075

Share · View all patches · Build 12041314 · Last edited 27 August 2023 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements were implemented:

Added an option to skip the train ride in the startup scenario.

[SIMULATOR] Changes were made to the engine related to heat transfer between fuel and core. It is recommended to read the new blog entry.

The following bugs have been fixed:

Fixed bug with invisible water in the reactor core vessel.

Fixed bug that caused the core to warm up spontaneously in the startup scenario.

Fixed bug in the generator set that did not generate energy.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

