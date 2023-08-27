2.4.1 Update

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
v2.4.1 Update (8/26/23)
FEATURE ADDITIONS:
- Added "Enable terminal history search with arrow keys" option in Misc options category, inspired by similar functionality in shells like zsh. (@ficocelliguy)
BUGFIX:
- Fixed a bug where buying NeuroFlux Governor would buy one less level than expected (@zerbosh)
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Coding Contract UI to become unreachable (@myCatsName)
- Infiltration: Knowledge of Apollo aug no longer highlights the incorrect wires (@Snarling)
CODEBASE / DOCS / MISC:
- Added a new theme "zerenity" (@Zelow79)
- Reorganize game constants (@zerbosh)
- Reorganize ingame documentation folder structure, simplify documentation bundling (@Snarling)
- IP Address coding contract accepts single-quoted entries (@myCatsName)
- Updated an outdated message on ns.killall logs (@myCatsName)
- Updated documentation for ns.share and ns.getSharePower (@myCatsName)
- Removed functions (like ns.getServerRam) are no longer shown when enumerating ns entries. (@Snarling)
- Removed more references to ReadTheDocs that remained after 2.4.0 (@hydroflame)
- Fixed some typos/spacing (@myCatsName)
- Fixed an issue with incorrect React keys in active scripts page (@zornlemma)
API CHANGES (NON-SPOILER)
- Added ns.stock.getConstants (@Snarling)
- Added ownedAugs and ownedSF properties to return data of ns.getResetInfo (@Snarling)
API CHANGES (SPOILERS):
- Added ns.singularity.getAugmentationFactions to provide a list of factions that have a given augmentation (@myCatsName)
- ns.corporation.getConstants now has a ram cost of 0 (@Snarling)
OTHER CHANGES (SPOILERS):
- Successes for next level is now accurate in the UI for Bladeburner operations (@myCatsName)
- ns.sleeve.setToFactionWork no longer allows working for factions the player has not joined (@Snarling)
