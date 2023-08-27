 Skip to content

Bitburner update for 27 August 2023

2.4.1 Update

v2.4.1 Update (8/26/23)

FEATURE ADDITIONS:

  • Added "Enable terminal history search with arrow keys" option in Misc options category, inspired by similar functionality in shells like zsh. (@ficocelliguy)

BUGFIX:

  • Fixed a bug where buying NeuroFlux Governor would buy one less level than expected (@zerbosh)
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the Coding Contract UI to become unreachable (@myCatsName)
  • Infiltration: Knowledge of Apollo aug no longer highlights the incorrect wires (@Snarling)

CODEBASE / DOCS / MISC:

  • Added a new theme "zerenity" (@Zelow79)
  • Reorganize game constants (@zerbosh)
  • Reorganize ingame documentation folder structure, simplify documentation bundling (@Snarling)
  • IP Address coding contract accepts single-quoted entries (@myCatsName)
  • Updated an outdated message on ns.killall logs (@myCatsName)
  • Updated documentation for ns.share and ns.getSharePower (@myCatsName)
  • Removed functions (like ns.getServerRam) are no longer shown when enumerating ns entries. (@Snarling)
  • Removed more references to ReadTheDocs that remained after 2.4.0 (@hydroflame)
  • Fixed some typos/spacing (@myCatsName)
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect React keys in active scripts page (@zornlemma)

API CHANGES (NON-SPOILER)

  • Added ns.stock.getConstants (@Snarling)
  • Added ownedAugs and ownedSF properties to return data of ns.getResetInfo (@Snarling)

API CHANGES (SPOILERS):

  • Added ns.singularity.getAugmentationFactions to provide a list of factions that have a given augmentation (@myCatsName)
  • ns.corporation.getConstants now has a ram cost of 0 (@Snarling)

OTHER CHANGES (SPOILERS):

  • Successes for next level is now accurate in the UI for Bladeburner operations (@myCatsName)
  • ns.sleeve.setToFactionWork no longer allows working for factions the player has not joined (@Snarling)

