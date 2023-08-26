 Skip to content

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 26 August 2023

Update 27 AUG 2022 - Lighting Improvements, Factory Update and Camo Improvements

Build 12041148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UPDATED: More lighting improvements on all maps
  • UPDATED: The Factory: Changed the height of some walls to prevent jumping over them
  • ADDED: The Factory: Added extra cover in the Dynamite upper spawn area and added crates to prevent fast entry by jumping the fence

