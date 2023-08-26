- UPDATED: More lighting improvements on all maps
- UPDATED: The Factory: Changed the height of some walls to prevent jumping over them
- ADDED: The Factory: Added extra cover in the Dynamite upper spawn area and added crates to prevent fast entry by jumping the fence
Conflict FPS Playtest update for 26 August 2023
Update 27 AUG 2022 - Lighting Improvements, Factory Update and Camo Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2385401 Depot 2385401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update