Patch 1.4.1e - Apocalypse - Hotfix

CHANGES:
- Level scaling won't start until the player has survived at least 1 day (Both level and days survived affects this system)
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed AI health/damage issues when level scaling is disabled
- Fixed barber player location on ship teleporting player under ship
- Fixed M20 Enhanced weapon texture
- Fixed AI health bar showing incorrect max health
- Fixed AI spawns at specific location
- Fixed black box at end of safe zone location name
- Fixed AI health bar staying on screen after exiting to main menu
