SurrounDead update for 26 August 2023

Patch 1.4.1e - Apocalypse - Hotfix

Patch 1.4.1e - Apocalypse - Hotfix

Build 12041137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES:

  • Level scaling won't start until the player has survived at least 1 day (Both level and days survived affects this system)

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed AI health/damage issues when level scaling is disabled
  • Fixed barber player location on ship teleporting player under ship
  • Fixed M20 Enhanced weapon texture
  • Fixed AI health bar showing incorrect max health
  • Fixed AI spawns at specific location
  • Fixed black box at end of safe zone location name
  • Fixed AI health bar staying on screen after exiting to main menu

