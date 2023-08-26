 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 26 August 2023

5.563 Tweaks

5.563 Tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 12041096 · Last edited by Wendy

New AI War 2 build, this one mainly with a number of tweaks in it: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion_Part_II#5.563_Tweaks

You can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine! Steam page is more up to date than it was, but a lot is still to-be-revealed. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll be resuming having alpha testers... at some point in the near future? I'm plugging away on lots of super cool stuff, but it's not quite to the point where I actually need feedback on it yet. That will change in a few weeks at most. Can't wait to show off more gameplay and videos and screenshots and such before too much longer, too, because it's really coming togther very well. Feel free to go to our discord (https://discord.gg/arcengames) and post here: https://discordapp.com/channels/240637654717300736/1086679572373848244 if you're interested in being a part of either the early alpha or a later phase. There is now a direct signup form here: https://forms.gle/sYj9hH3Bh2TJ2Hbx5

