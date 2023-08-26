 Skip to content

Z.O.N.A Project X update for 26 August 2023

Hello stalkers! We have news for you, good and excellent.

Z.O.N.A Project X update for 26 August 2023

Build 12041086

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good news: we have finally exited early access! For a number of reasons, I had to do this earlier than I had planned. Unfortunately, life makes adjustments! But together, we have come a long and important way. Thank you to everyone who participated in the early access. I really appreciate it.

The excellent news is that I've prepared a small update for now: 1.00.21.

Changes and fixes:

🔸 Improved overall game performance and stability.
🔸 Partially reworked locations 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.
🔸 Minor physics fixes.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone, like our life, is constantly changing, and every time you enter it, it's a new challenge. Stay alert and cautious. Good luck! There's a lot more to come!

