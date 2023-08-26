Major patch 0.10.0

Patch 0.10.0 - Spellbook patch lets go. V1 spellbook for now with 4 auto-granted abilities (2 of which are brand new). Eventually there will be more spells that you can slot into the 4 slots. Spellbooks will lootable (chests, monster drops, boss drops) in the map and you need to equip them. This also means that if you die you will lose the spellbook
Patch notes:
- Spellbook with 4 auto-granted spells. These spells are bound to Q, E, R and F by default
- Added cooldown-reduction attribute to supplement spellbook spells
- Alt-middle mouse heal has been replaced by a ranged heavy attack that costs 80 energy, has a medium hitbox and fast projectile speed. This ability will be baseline and is useful for chaining combos, breaking combos, running away and chasing
- UI improvments including a design language change
- Map improvements: more areas to explore, fixing landscapes and folliage, more polish (although polish is nowhere near where it needs to be)
- Main menu aesthetic improvments
- Default team size is now 1 (solo game mode)
- Added a fire-rate on both ranged baseline abilities. This value can be increased through the new fire rate stat. Default fire rate is 2 shots per second
- Fixed a bug where AI was being launched into the air by tornadoes
- Fixed a bug where chests dropped by AI were too large
- Fixed the interaction radius of crates
- Fixed a bug where loud noise can play while loading map (for sure this time)
- Increased inventory slots from 12 to 18
- Exp dropped from AI tuned. AUGMENT SYSTEM COMING SOON
- Tuned behavior of spider AI. Check out my tutorial on Discord for the best way to kill them
Current roadmap for next patches:
- Simple persistent inventory. This will open up real extraction gameplay and the stash. VERY BASIC and probably won't be very hack-tolerant
- Augment system (get a choice of 1 buff out of 3 when leveling up)
- Spellbook V2. Customizable spell slots and spellbook item drops
