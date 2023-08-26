Major patch 0.10.0

Patch 0.10.0 - Spellbook patch lets go. V1 spellbook for now with 4 auto-granted abilities (2 of which are brand new). Eventually there will be more spells that you can slot into the 4 slots. Spellbooks will lootable (chests, monster drops, boss drops) in the map and you need to equip them. This also means that if you die you will lose the spellbook

Patch notes:

Spellbook with 4 auto-granted spells. These spells are bound to Q, E, R and F by default

Added cooldown-reduction attribute to supplement spellbook spells

Alt-middle mouse heal has been replaced by a ranged heavy attack that costs 80 energy, has a medium hitbox and fast projectile speed. This ability will be baseline and is useful for chaining combos, breaking combos, running away and chasing

UI improvments including a design language change

Map improvements: more areas to explore, fixing landscapes and folliage, more polish (although polish is nowhere near where it needs to be)

Main menu aesthetic improvments

Default team size is now 1 (solo game mode)

Added a fire-rate on both ranged baseline abilities. This value can be increased through the new fire rate stat. Default fire rate is 2 shots per second

Fixed a bug where AI was being launched into the air by tornadoes

Fixed a bug where chests dropped by AI were too large

Fixed the interaction radius of crates

Fixed a bug where loud noise can play while loading map (for sure this time)

Increased inventory slots from 12 to 18

Exp dropped from AI tuned. AUGMENT SYSTEM COMING SOON

Tuned behavior of spider AI. Check out my tutorial on Discord for the best way to kill them

Current roadmap for next patches: