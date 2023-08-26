 Skip to content

Gladiator Guild Manager update for 26 August 2023

Hotfix v0.919

Hotfix v0.919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There were reports of specific situations where gladiator shop units get very high levels and broken. Now fixed in v0.919

