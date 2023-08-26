 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Time and Time again - a Strategy game update for 26 August 2023

AI Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12040924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue where AI could get too sad when losing some units, affecting difficulty of some scenarios a lot.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2069821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2069823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link