Fixed issue where AI could get too sad when losing some units, affecting difficulty of some scenarios a lot.
Time and Time again - a Strategy game update for 26 August 2023
AI Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2069821
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2069823
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update