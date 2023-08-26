 Skip to content

Tint 'n Ink update for 26 August 2023

SET UP YOUR CREW

Build 12040914

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS
New feature! | First experimental version of Crew System. Set up your team, invite your friends, level up your team works with the score won of team members on each match, rank up and be part of the Divisions Leaderboard. Acquire a new [TEAM TAG] beside your nickname, set up the crew color, team name and description!

As soon as you test it, please do not hesitate on share your feedback and report any bug you experiment. THIS IS THE FIRST EXPERIMENTAL VERSION

FIXES
In this version there will be no fixes because we are focusing on refining and optimizing the last details for the official release.

Thank you for play Tint 'n Ink!

