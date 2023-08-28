 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 28 August 2023

THE COLORFUL CREATURE HAS BEEN RELEASED TO 1.0 BOTH ON PC/LINUX AND ANDROID

Share · View all patches · Build 12040882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Before you continue, you should read this news post, so you can gather more insight. This news post is just patch notes for TCC 1.0! It's not perfect, but all is explained there! Anyways, enjoy!

The Colorful Creature 1.0 Patch Notes

  • Leaderboard will now display TOP 100 people instead of TOP 50
  • Reset ppl for monthly
  • Game's new local files is now TheColorfulCreature instead of The_Colorful_Creature, this may reset your progress, but you can revert them if you just copy the files over
  • Updated Steamworks API
  • Updated German, Italian, Serbian/Croatian/Bosnian
  • Updated the Native Linux Version
  • Removed/Updated some splash texts
  • "Restart Challenge" and "News" is now translated
  • Local Multiplayer works again
  • Added new levels in endless run
  • Nerfed World 7 Challenge
  • Fixed Android issue where an ad would play every death
  • Removed leaderboards in Android version
  • Added Turkish Language, along with a new turkish hat in the hat merchant shop

